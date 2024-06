Loved A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE.

Thematically, if PART I and II are more akin to ALIEN — small, quiet moments of terror — DAY ONE is closer to ALIENS.

Big, loud and scary monster carnage.

Nyong’o gives a heartbreaking weight to her role — and the final shot will leave you BROKEN. pic.twitter.com/8P5A1XGpxJ

— Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) June 23, 2024