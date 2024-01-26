Sono state rivelate le nomination della 74 esima edizione degli Annual Eddie Awards, i premi del sindacato dei montatori di Hollywood. Le differenze con le nomination all’Oscar per il miglior montaggio sono che in questo caso ci sono più categorie. Spesso comunque uno dei vincitori tra film drammatico e commedia si ritrova con l’Oscar al miglior montaggio in mano: degli ultimi 32 vincitori agli ACE Eddie, 23 hanno vinto l’Oscar. L’anno scorso Top Gun: Maverick vinse l’Eddie come miglior film drammatico ed Everything Everywhere All At Once vinse come miglior film commedia/musical: quest’ultimo ha vinto l’Oscar.
Quest’anno tutti e cinque i candidati all’Oscar per il miglior montaggio (Oppenheimer, Povere creature!, The Holdovers – Lezioni di vita, Killers of the Flower Moon e Anatomia di una caduta) hanno una nomination in una delle due categorie.
A condurre la cerimonia di premiazione, che si terrà il 3 marzo, vi sarà la drag queen Nina West, che consegnerà il premio Filmmaker of the Year a John Waters, mentre i premi alla carriera andranno a Kate Amend, Walter Murch e Stephen Lovejoy.
Miglior montaggio in un film drammatico
- Anatomy of a Fall
Laurent Sénéchal
- Killers of the Flower Moon
Thelma Schoonmaker, ACE
- Maestro
Michelle Tesoro, ACE
- Oppenheimer
Jennifer Lame, ACE
- Past Lives
Keith Fraase
Miglior montaggio in una commedia / musical
- Air
William Goldenberg, ACE
- American Fiction
Hilda Rasula, ACE
- Barbie
Nick Houy, ACE
- The Holdovers
Kevin Tent, ACE
- Poor Things
Yorgos Mavropsaridis, ACE
Miglior montaggio in un film d’animazione
- Elemental
Stephen Schaffer, ACE
- Nimona
Randy Trager, ACE, Erin Crackel
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Michael Andrews, ACE
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Eric Osmond
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Greg Levitan, ACE
Miglior montaggio in un documentario
- 20 Days in Mariupol
Michelle Mizner
- American Symphony
Sammy Dane, Matthew Heineman, Jim Hession, Fernando Villegas
- Joan Baez I Am a Noise
Maeve O’Boyle
- Little Richard: I Am Everything
Nyneve Minnear, Jake Hostetter
- Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Michael Harte, ACE
Miglior montaggio in un documentario televisivo
- 100 Foot Wave: “Jaws”
Alex Bayer, Alex Keipper, Quin O’Brien
- Albert Brooks: Defending My Life
Bob Joyce
- Beckham: “The Kick”
Michael Harte, ACE
- Being Mary Tyler Moore
Mariah Rehmet
- Escaping Twin Flames: “Up in Flames”
Martin Biehn, Kevin Hibbard, Inbal B. Lessner, ACE, Troy Takaki, ACE, Mimi Wilcox
Miglior montaggio in una serie comedy multi camera
- Frasier: “Blind Date”
Joseph Fulton
- How I Met Your Father: “Daddy”
Russell Griffin, ACE
- The Upshaws: “Off Beat”
Angel Gamboa Bryant
Miglior montaggio in una serie comedy single camera
- Barry: “Wow”
Ali Greer, ACE, Franky Guttman, ACE
- The Bear: “Fishes”
Joanna Naugle, ACE
- The Bear: “Forks”
Adam Epstein, ACE
- Only Murders in the Building: “Sitzprobe”
Shelly Westerman, ACE, Payton Koch
- Ted Lasso: “So Long, Farewell”
Melissa McCoy, ACE
Miglior montaggio in una serie drammatica
- Ahsoka: “Fallen Jedi”
Dana E. Glauberman, ACE
- The Last of Us: “Long, Long Time”
Timothy A. Good, ACE
- Slow Horses: “Strange Games”
Sam Williams
- Succession: “Conner’s Wedding”
Bill Henry, ACE
- Succession: “With Open Eyes”
Ken Eluto, ACE
Miglior montaggio in un film tv
- Black Mirror: Beyond the Sea
Jon Harris
- Flamin’ Hot
Kayla M. Emter, Liza D. Espinas
- Reality
Jennifer Vecchiarello, Ron Dulin
Miglior montaggio in una miniserie
- Beef: “The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain”
- Harry Yoon, ACE
- Laura Zempel, ACE
- Beef: “The Great Fabricator”
- Nat Fuller
- Fargo: “The Paradox of Intermediate Transactions”
- Christopher Nelson, ACE
- Fargo: “The Tragedy of the Commons”
- Regis Kimble
- Lessons in Chemistry: “Introduction to Chemistry”
- Géraud Brisson, ACE
- Daniel Martens
Miglior montaggio in una serie reality
- Couples Therapy: “Episode 310”
Delaney Lynch, Helen Kearns, ACE, Katrina Taylor
- Dancing with the Stars: “S32.E5”
Laurens Van Charante, Ben Bulatao, ACE, Fernanda Cardoso, Jessie Sock, Jon Oliver, Neal Acosta, Raiko Siems, Joe Headrick, Mike Bennaton
- Deadliest Catch: “Pain Level Ten”
Rob Butler, ACE, Isaiah Camp, ACE, Alexander Rubinow, ACE, Josh Stockero
Miglior montaggio in un programma di varietà o talk show
- A Black Lady Sketch Show: “My Love Language is Words of Defamation”
Stephanie Filo, ACE, Malinda Zehner Guerra, Taylor Joy Mason, ACE
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: “Dollar Stores”
Anthony Miale, ACE
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Dom Whitworth, Guy Harding, Hamish Lyons, Rupa Rathod, Ben Wainwright-Pearce, Reg Wrench
Miglior montaggio in una serie d’animazione
- Blue Eye Samurai: “The Tale of the Ronin and The Bride”
Yuksa Shirasuna
- Bob’s Burgers: “Amelia”
Jeremy Reuben, ACE, Stephanie Earley
- Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: “Ramona Rents a Video”Keisuke Yanagi
Anne V. Coates Award per gli studenti
- Isaiah Clarke – Spanish Springs High School
- Jamie Diaz – California State University Los Angeles
- Ariel Emma Martin – Chapman University
