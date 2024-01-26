Sono state rivelate le nomination della 74 esima edizione degli Annual Eddie Awards, i premi del sindacato dei montatori di Hollywood. Le differenze con le nomination all’Oscar per il miglior montaggio sono che in questo caso ci sono più categorie. Spesso comunque uno dei vincitori tra film drammatico e commedia si ritrova con l’Oscar al miglior montaggio in mano: degli ultimi 32 vincitori agli ACE Eddie, 23 hanno vinto l’Oscar. L’anno scorso Top Gun: Maverick vinse l’Eddie come miglior film drammatico ed Everything Everywhere All At Once vinse come miglior film commedia/musical: quest’ultimo ha vinto l’Oscar.

Quest’anno tutti e cinque i candidati all’Oscar per il miglior montaggio (Oppenheimer, Povere creature!, The Holdovers – Lezioni di vita, Killers of the Flower Moon e Anatomia di una caduta) hanno una nomination in una delle due categorie.

A condurre la cerimonia di premiazione, che si terrà il 3 marzo, vi sarà la drag queen Nina West, che consegnerà il premio Filmmaker of the Year a John Waters, mentre i premi alla carriera andranno a Kate Amend, Walter Murch e Stephen Lovejoy.

Miglior montaggio in un film drammatico

  • Anatomy of a Fall
    Laurent Sénéchal
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
    Thelma Schoonmaker, ACE
  • Maestro
    Michelle Tesoro, ACE
  • Oppenheimer
    Jennifer Lame, ACE
  • Past Lives
    Keith Fraase

Miglior montaggio in una commedia / musical

  • Air
    William Goldenberg, ACE
  • American Fiction
    Hilda Rasula, ACE
  • Barbie
    Nick Houy, ACE
  • The Holdovers
    Kevin Tent, ACE
  • Poor Things
    Yorgos Mavropsaridis, ACE

Miglior montaggio in un film d’animazione

  • Elemental
    Stephen Schaffer, ACE
  • Nimona
    Randy Trager, ACE, Erin Crackel
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
    Michael Andrews, ACE
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie
    Eric Osmond
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
    Greg Levitan, ACE

Miglior montaggio in un documentario

  • 20 Days in Mariupol
    Michelle Mizner
  • American Symphony
    Sammy Dane, Matthew Heineman, Jim Hession, Fernando Villegas
  • Joan Baez I Am a Noise
    Maeve O’Boyle
  • Little Richard: I Am Everything
    Nyneve Minnear, Jake Hostetter
  • Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
    Michael Harte, ACE

Miglior montaggio in un documentario televisivo

  • 100 Foot Wave: “Jaws”
    Alex Bayer, Alex Keipper, Quin O’Brien
  • Albert Brooks: Defending My Life
    Bob Joyce
  • Beckham: “The Kick”
    Michael Harte, ACE
  • Being Mary Tyler Moore
    Mariah Rehmet
  • Escaping Twin Flames: “Up in Flames”
    Martin Biehn, Kevin Hibbard, Inbal B. Lessner, ACE, Troy Takaki, ACE, Mimi Wilcox

Miglior montaggio in una serie comedy multi camera

  • Frasier: “Blind Date”
    Joseph Fulton
  • How I Met Your Father: “Daddy”
    Russell Griffin, ACE
  • The Upshaws: “Off Beat”
    Angel Gamboa Bryant

Miglior montaggio in una serie comedy single camera

  • Barry: “Wow”
    Ali Greer, ACE, Franky Guttman, ACE
  • The Bear: “Fishes”
    Joanna Naugle, ACE
  • The Bear: “Forks”
    Adam Epstein, ACE
  • Only Murders in the Building: “Sitzprobe”
    Shelly Westerman, ACE, Payton Koch
  • Ted Lasso: “So Long, Farewell”
    Melissa McCoy, ACE

Miglior montaggio in una serie drammatica

  • Ahsoka: “Fallen Jedi”
    Dana E. Glauberman, ACE
  • The Last of Us: “Long, Long Time”
    Timothy A. Good, ACE
  • Slow Horses: “Strange Games”
    Sam Williams
  • Succession: “Conner’s Wedding”
    Bill Henry, ACE
  • Succession: “With Open Eyes”
    Ken Eluto, ACE

Miglior montaggio in un film tv

  • Black Mirror: Beyond the Sea
    Jon Harris
  • Flamin’ Hot
    Kayla M. Emter, Liza D. Espinas
  • Reality
    Jennifer Vecchiarello, Ron Dulin

Miglior montaggio in una miniserie

  • Beef: “The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain”
  • Harry Yoon, ACE
  • Laura Zempel, ACE
  • Beef: “The Great Fabricator”
  • Nat Fuller
  • Fargo: “The Paradox of Intermediate Transactions”
  • Christopher Nelson, ACE
  • Fargo: “The Tragedy of the Commons
  • Regis Kimble
  • Lessons in Chemistry: “Introduction to Chemistry”
  • Géraud Brisson, ACE
  • Daniel Martens

Miglior montaggio in una serie reality

  • Couples Therapy: “Episode 310”
    Delaney Lynch, Helen Kearns, ACE, Katrina Taylor
  • Dancing with the Stars: “S32.E5”
    Laurens Van Charante, Ben Bulatao, ACE, Fernanda Cardoso, Jessie Sock, Jon Oliver, Neal Acosta, Raiko Siems, Joe Headrick, Mike Bennaton
  • Deadliest Catch: “Pain Level Ten”
    Rob Butler, ACE, Isaiah Camp, ACE, Alexander Rubinow, ACE, Josh Stockero

Miglior montaggio in un programma di varietà o talk show

  • A Black Lady Sketch Show: “My Love Language is Words of Defamation”
    Stephanie Filo, ACE, Malinda Zehner Guerra, Taylor Joy Mason, ACE
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: “Dollar Stores
    Anthony Miale, ACE
  • Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
    Dom Whitworth, Guy Harding, Hamish Lyons, Rupa Rathod, Ben Wainwright-Pearce, Reg Wrench

Miglior montaggio in una serie d’animazione

  • Blue Eye Samurai: “The Tale of the Ronin and The Bride”
    Yuksa Shirasuna
  • Bob’s Burgers: “Amelia”
    Jeremy Reuben, ACE, Stephanie Earley
  • Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: “Ramona Rents a Video”Keisuke Yanagi

Anne V. Coates Award per gli studenti

  • Isaiah Clarke – Spanish Springs High School
  • Jamie Diaz – California State University Los Angeles
  • Ariel Emma Martin – Chapman University

Trovate tutte le notizie sugli Oscar nella nostra sezione.

