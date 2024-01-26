Sono state rivelate le nomination della 74 esima edizione degli Annual Eddie Awards, i premi del sindacato dei montatori di Hollywood. Le differenze con le nomination all’Oscar per il miglior montaggio sono che in questo caso ci sono più categorie. Spesso comunque uno dei vincitori tra film drammatico e commedia si ritrova con l’Oscar al miglior montaggio in mano: degli ultimi 32 vincitori agli ACE Eddie, 23 hanno vinto l’Oscar. L’anno scorso Top Gun: Maverick vinse l’Eddie come miglior film drammatico ed Everything Everywhere All At Once vinse come miglior film commedia/musical: quest’ultimo ha vinto l’Oscar.

Quest’anno tutti e cinque i candidati all’Oscar per il miglior montaggio (Oppenheimer, Povere creature!, The Holdovers – Lezioni di vita, Killers of the Flower Moon e Anatomia di una caduta) hanno una nomination in una delle due categorie.

A condurre la cerimonia di premiazione, che si terrà il 3 marzo, vi sarà la drag queen Nina West, che consegnerà il premio Filmmaker of the Year a John Waters, mentre i premi alla carriera andranno a Kate Amend, Walter Murch e Stephen Lovejoy.

Miglior montaggio in un film drammatico

Anatomy of a Fall

Laurent Sénéchal

Laurent Sénéchal Killers of the Flower Moon

Thelma Schoonmaker, ACE

Thelma Schoonmaker, ACE Maestro

Michelle Tesoro, ACE

Michelle Tesoro, ACE Oppenheimer

Jennifer Lame, ACE

Jennifer Lame, ACE Past Lives

Keith Fraase

Miglior montaggio in una commedia / musical

Air

William Goldenberg, ACE

William Goldenberg, ACE American Fiction

Hilda Rasula, ACE

Hilda Rasula, ACE Barbie

Nick Houy, ACE

Nick Houy, ACE The Holdovers

Kevin Tent, ACE

Kevin Tent, ACE Poor Things

Yorgos Mavropsaridis, ACE

Miglior montaggio in un film d’animazione

Elemental

Stephen Schaffer, ACE

Stephen Schaffer, ACE Nimona

Randy Trager, ACE, Erin Crackel

Randy Trager, ACE, Erin Crackel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Michael Andrews, ACE

Michael Andrews, ACE The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Eric Osmond

Eric Osmond Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Greg Levitan, ACE

Miglior montaggio in un documentario

20 Days in Mariupol

Michelle Mizner

Michelle Mizner American Symphony

Sammy Dane, Matthew Heineman, Jim Hession, Fernando Villegas

Sammy Dane, Matthew Heineman, Jim Hession, Fernando Villegas Joan Baez I Am a Noise

Maeve O’Boyle

Maeve O’Boyle Little Richard: I Am Everything

Nyneve Minnear, Jake Hostetter

Nyneve Minnear, Jake Hostetter Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Michael Harte, ACE

Miglior montaggio in un documentario televisivo

100 Foot Wave: “Jaws”

Alex Bayer, Alex Keipper, Quin O’Brien

Alex Bayer, Alex Keipper, Quin O’Brien Albert Brooks: Defending My Life

Bob Joyce

Bob Joyce Beckham: “The Kick”

Michael Harte, ACE

Michael Harte, ACE Being Mary Tyler Moore

Mariah Rehmet

Mariah Rehmet Escaping Twin Flames: “Up in Flames”

Martin Biehn, Kevin Hibbard, Inbal B. Lessner, ACE, Troy Takaki, ACE, Mimi Wilcox

Miglior montaggio in una serie comedy multi camera

Frasier: “Blind Date”

Joseph Fulton

Joseph Fulton How I Met Your Father: “Daddy”

Russell Griffin, ACE

Russell Griffin, ACE The Upshaws: “Off Beat”

Angel Gamboa Bryant

Miglior montaggio in una serie comedy single camera

Barry: “Wow”

Ali Greer, ACE, Franky Guttman, ACE

Ali Greer, ACE, Franky Guttman, ACE The Bear: “Fishes”

Joanna Naugle, ACE

Joanna Naugle, ACE The Bear: “Forks”

Adam Epstein, ACE

Adam Epstein, ACE Only Murders in the Building: “Sitzprobe”

Shelly Westerman, ACE, Payton Koch

Shelly Westerman, ACE, Payton Koch Ted Lasso: “So Long, Farewell”

Melissa McCoy, ACE

Miglior montaggio in una serie drammatica

Ahsoka: “Fallen Jedi”

Dana E. Glauberman, ACE

Dana E. Glauberman, ACE The Last of Us: “Long, Long Time”

Timothy A. Good, ACE

Timothy A. Good, ACE Slow Horses: “Strange Games”

Sam Williams

Sam Williams Succession: “Conner’s Wedding”

Bill Henry, ACE

Bill Henry, ACE Succession: “With Open Eyes”

Ken Eluto, ACE

Miglior montaggio in un film tv

Black Mirror: Beyond the Sea

Jon Harris

Jon Harris Flamin’ Hot

Kayla M. Emter, Liza D. Espinas

Kayla M. Emter, Liza D. Espinas Reality

Jennifer Vecchiarello, Ron Dulin

Miglior montaggio in una miniserie

Beef: “The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain”

Harry Yoon, ACE

Laura Zempel, ACE

Beef: “The Great Fabricator”

Nat Fuller

Fargo: “The Paradox of Intermediate Transactions”

Christopher Nelson, ACE

Fargo: “The Tragedy of the Commons”

Regis Kimble

Lessons in Chemistry: “Introduction to Chemistry”

Géraud Brisson, ACE

Daniel Martens

Miglior montaggio in una serie reality

Couples Therapy: “Episode 310”

Delaney Lynch, Helen Kearns, ACE, Katrina Taylor

Delaney Lynch, Helen Kearns, ACE, Katrina Taylor Dancing with the Stars: “S32.E5”

Laurens Van Charante, Ben Bulatao, ACE, Fernanda Cardoso, Jessie Sock, Jon Oliver, Neal Acosta, Raiko Siems, Joe Headrick, Mike Bennaton

Laurens Van Charante, Ben Bulatao, ACE, Fernanda Cardoso, Jessie Sock, Jon Oliver, Neal Acosta, Raiko Siems, Joe Headrick, Mike Bennaton Deadliest Catch: “Pain Level Ten”

Rob Butler, ACE, Isaiah Camp, ACE, Alexander Rubinow, ACE, Josh Stockero

Miglior montaggio in un programma di varietà o talk show

A Black Lady Sketch Show: “My Love Language is Words of Defamation”

Stephanie Filo, ACE, Malinda Zehner Guerra, Taylor Joy Mason, ACE

Stephanie Filo, ACE, Malinda Zehner Guerra, Taylor Joy Mason, ACE Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: “Dollar Stores”

Anthony Miale, ACE

Anthony Miale, ACE Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Dom Whitworth, Guy Harding, Hamish Lyons, Rupa Rathod, Ben Wainwright-Pearce, Reg Wrench

Miglior montaggio in una serie d’animazione

Blue Eye Samurai: “The Tale of the Ronin and The Bride”

Yuksa Shirasuna

Yuksa Shirasuna Bob’s Burgers: “Amelia”

Jeremy Reuben, ACE, Stephanie Earley

Jeremy Reuben, ACE, Stephanie Earley Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: “Ramona Rents a Video”Keisuke Yanagi

Anne V. Coates Award per gli studenti

Isaiah Clarke – Spanish Springs High School

Jamie Diaz – California State University Los Angeles

Ariel Emma Martin – Chapman University

Trovate tutte le notizie sugli Oscar nella nostra sezione.

Oscar 2023: link utili

Classifiche consigliate