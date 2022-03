A few pics from our team inside the London world premiere screening of #FantasticBeasts #SecretsOfDumbledore today! David Yates says a few words about the movie after intro’ing his cast. 👇

(And yes the social embargo is lifted as you can see) 😉 pic.twitter.com/7qRrzqCj1u

— SnitchSeeker.com (@SnitchSeeker) March 29, 2022