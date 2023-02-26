Annie Awards 2023: Pinocchio di Guillermo del Toro domina i premi dell’animazione!

È Pinocchio di Guillermo del Toro a dominare la cinquantesima edizione degli Annie Awards, i prestigiosi premi dell’industria dell’animazione americana. Delle nove nomination ricevute, il film Netflix ha ottenuto ben cinque premi tra cui miglior film e miglior regia. Un anno fa I Mitchell contro le macchine, sempre prodotto da Netflix, dominò gli Annie anche se poi l’Oscar andò a Encanto. La differenza è che stavolta Pinocchio è uscito anche al cinema, cosa che potrebbe essere vista con maggiore favore dall’Academy, e il film di Del Toro sembra davvero favorito all’Oscar.

In vent’anni, 14 volte l’Annie è andato al film che ha vinto l’Oscar, l’ultima volta è accaduto a Soul.

Tre vittorie per Marcel the Shell: miglior film indipendente, miglior sceneggiatura e miglior doppiattio.

Sul fronte televisivo, trionfa ancora una volta Netflix: Oni: la leggenda del dio del tuono ha ricevuto il premio come miglior serie animata e migliori scenografie. Love, Death + Robots 3 ha ottenuto quattro premi: sceneggiatura, storyboarding, effetti visivi e character design. Quattro Annie anche per il corto Il bambino, la talpa, la volpe e il cavallo: miglior regia, editorial, character animation e special production.

Il premio alla carriera è stato consegnato da Bob Iger della Disney a Pete Docter, CEO della Pixar.

ANNIE AWARDS 2023: TUTTI I VINCITORI

BEST FEATURE

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company

BEST INDIE FEATURE

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Marcel the Movie LLC

BEST DIRECTION – FEATURE

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company

Guillermo Del Toro, Mark Gustafson

BEST DIRECTION – TV/MEDIA

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: [special production]

NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions

Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy

BEST STORYBOARDING – FEATURE

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

DreamWorks Animation

Anthony Holden

BEST STORYBOARDING – TV/MEDIA

Love Death + Robots

Episode: “The Very Pulse of the Machine”

BEST TV/MEDIA – LIMITED SERIES

Oni: Thunder God’s Tale

Episode: “The Demon Moon Rises”

A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production

BEST TV/MEDIA – MATURE

Bob’s Burgers

Episode: “Some Like it Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner”

20th Television/Bento Box Entertainment

BEST TV/MEDIA – CHILDREN

Abominable and the Invisible City Episode: “Everest Returns”

DreamWorks Animation

BEST TV/MEDIA – PRESCHOOL

The Tiny Chef Show Episode: “Pancakes”

Tiny Chef Productions LLC / Imagine Entertainment

BEST WRITING – FEATURE

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Marcel the Movie LLC

Dean Fleischer Camp, Jenny Slate, Nick Paley, Elisabeth Holm

BEST WRITING – TV/MEDIA

Love Death + Robots Episode: “Bad Traveling”

Blur Studio for Netflix

Andrew Kevin Walker

BEST VOICE ACTING – FEATURE

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Marcel the Movie LLC

Jenny Slate (character: Marcel)

BEST VOICE ACTING – TV/MEDIA

Zootopia+

Episode: “The Godfather of the Bride”

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Maurice LaMarche (Character: Mr. Big)

BEST EDITORIAL – FEATURE

James Ryan ACE, Jacquelyn Karambelas, Natalla Cronembold, Joe Butler, Katie Parody

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

DreamWorks Animation

BEST EDITORIAL – TV/MEDIA

Daniel Budin

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

A NoneMore and Bad Robot Production for Apple TV+ and BBC

BEST FX – FEATURE

Johnathan M. Nixon, David Moraton, Nicholas Illingworth, David Caeiro Cebrian, Alex Nowotny

Avatar: The Way of Water

20th Century Studios / Disney Studios

Wētā FX

BEST FX – TV/MEDIA

Love Death + Robots Episode: “Bad Traveling”

Blur Studio for Netflix

FX Production Company: Blur Studio

Kirby Miller, Igor Zanic, Joseph H. Coleman, Steven Dupuy, Josh Schwartz

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – FEATURE

Tucker Barrie

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – TV/MEDIA

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: (special production)

NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions

Tim Watts

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – LIVE ACTION

Avatar: The Way of Water

Production Company: 20th Century Studios / Disney Studios

FX Production Company: Wētā FX

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – VIDEO GAME

Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course

Studio MDHR

Chad Moldenhauer, Hanna Abi-Hanna

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – FEATURE

Taylor Krahenbuhl

The Bad Guys

DreamWorks Animation

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – TV/MEDIA

Alberto Mielgo

Love Death + Robots Episode: “Jibaro”

Blur Studio for Netflix

BEST MUSIC – FEATURE

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company

Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro, Patrick McHale

BEST MUSIC – TV/MEDIA

The Cuphead Show! Episode: “Carn-Evil”

Netflix Animation

Ego Plum

BEST SPONSORED

Save Ralph

Arch Model Studio

BEST SPECIAL PRODUCTION

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

A NoneMore and Bad Robot Production for Apple TV+ and BBC

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE

Curt Enderle, Guy Davis

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – TV/MEDIA

Robert Kondo, Rachel Tiep-Daniels, Lia Tin, Yohei Hashizume, Masa Inada

Oni: Thunder God’s Tale

Episode: “The Demon Moon Rises”

A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production

BEST SHORT SUBJECT

Ice Merchants

COLA Animation production & Wild Stream

BEST STUDENT FILM

The Soloists

Student directors: Mehrnaz Abdollahinia, Feben Elias Woldehawariat, Razahk Issaka, Celeste Jamneck & Yi Liu

School: Gobelins, l’école de l’image

La 95 esima edizione degli Oscar si terrà nella notte tra il 12 e il 13 marzo.

Trovate tutte le notizie sugli Oscar nella nostra sezione.