Annie Awards 2023: Pinocchio di Guillermo del Toro domina i premi dell’animazione!

È Pinocchio di Guillermo del Toro a dominare la cinquantesima edizione degli Annie Awards, i prestigiosi premi dell’industria dell’animazione americana. Delle nove nomination ricevute, il film Netflix ha ottenuto ben cinque premi tra cui miglior film e miglior regia. Un anno fa I Mitchell contro le macchine, sempre prodotto da Netflix, dominò gli Annie anche se poi l’Oscar andò a Encanto. La differenza è che stavolta Pinocchio è uscito anche al cinema, cosa che potrebbe essere vista con maggiore favore dall’Academy, e il film di Del Toro sembra davvero favorito all’Oscar.
In vent’anni, 14 volte l’Annie è andato al film che ha vinto l’Oscar, l’ultima volta è accaduto a Soul.
Tre vittorie per Marcel the Shell: miglior film indipendente, miglior sceneggiatura e miglior doppiattio.
Sul fronte televisivo, trionfa ancora una volta Netflix: Oni: la leggenda del dio del tuono ha ricevuto il premio come miglior serie animata e migliori scenografie. Love, Death + Robots 3 ha ottenuto quattro premi: sceneggiatura, storyboarding, effetti visivi e character design. Quattro Annie anche per il corto Il bambino, la talpa, la volpe e il cavallo: miglior regia, editorial, character animation e special production.
Il premio alla carriera è stato consegnato da Bob Iger della Disney a Pete Docter, CEO della Pixar.
ANNIE AWARDS 2023: TUTTI I VINCITORI
BEST FEATURE
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company
BEST INDIE FEATURE
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Marcel the Movie LLC
BEST DIRECTION – FEATURE
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company
Guillermo Del Toro, Mark Gustafson
BEST DIRECTION – TV/MEDIA
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: [special production]
NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions
Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy
BEST STORYBOARDING – FEATURE
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
DreamWorks Animation
Anthony Holden
BEST STORYBOARDING – TV/MEDIA
Love Death + Robots
Episode: “The Very Pulse of the Machine”
BEST TV/MEDIA – LIMITED SERIES
Oni: Thunder God’s Tale
Episode: “The Demon Moon Rises”
A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production
BEST TV/MEDIA – MATURE
Bob’s Burgers
Episode: “Some Like it Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner”
20th Television/Bento Box Entertainment
BEST TV/MEDIA – CHILDREN
Abominable and the Invisible City Episode: “Everest Returns”
DreamWorks Animation
BEST TV/MEDIA – PRESCHOOL
The Tiny Chef Show Episode: “Pancakes”
Tiny Chef Productions LLC / Imagine Entertainment
BEST WRITING – FEATURE
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Marcel the Movie LLC
Dean Fleischer Camp, Jenny Slate, Nick Paley, Elisabeth Holm
BEST WRITING – TV/MEDIA
Love Death + Robots Episode: “Bad Traveling”
Blur Studio for Netflix
Andrew Kevin Walker
BEST VOICE ACTING – FEATURE
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Marcel the Movie LLC
Jenny Slate (character: Marcel)
BEST VOICE ACTING – TV/MEDIA
Zootopia+
Episode: “The Godfather of the Bride”
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Maurice LaMarche (Character: Mr. Big)
BEST EDITORIAL – FEATURE
James Ryan ACE, Jacquelyn Karambelas, Natalla Cronembold, Joe Butler, Katie Parody
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
DreamWorks Animation
BEST EDITORIAL – TV/MEDIA
Daniel Budin
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
A NoneMore and Bad Robot Production for Apple TV+ and BBC
BEST FX – FEATURE
Johnathan M. Nixon, David Moraton, Nicholas Illingworth, David Caeiro Cebrian, Alex Nowotny
Avatar: The Way of Water
20th Century Studios / Disney Studios
Wētā FX
BEST FX – TV/MEDIA
Love Death + Robots Episode: “Bad Traveling”
Blur Studio for Netflix
FX Production Company: Blur Studio
Kirby Miller, Igor Zanic, Joseph H. Coleman, Steven Dupuy, Josh Schwartz
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – FEATURE
Tucker Barrie
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – TV/MEDIA
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: (special production)
NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions
Tim Watts
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – LIVE ACTION
Avatar: The Way of Water
Production Company: 20th Century Studios / Disney Studios
FX Production Company: Wētā FX
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – VIDEO GAME
Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course
Studio MDHR
Chad Moldenhauer, Hanna Abi-Hanna
BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – FEATURE
Taylor Krahenbuhl
The Bad Guys
DreamWorks Animation
BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – TV/MEDIA
Alberto Mielgo
Love Death + Robots Episode: “Jibaro”
Blur Studio for Netflix
BEST MUSIC – FEATURE
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company
Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro, Patrick McHale
BEST MUSIC – TV/MEDIA
The Cuphead Show! Episode: “Carn-Evil”
Netflix Animation
Ego Plum
BEST SPONSORED
Save Ralph
Arch Model Studio
BEST SPECIAL PRODUCTION
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
A NoneMore and Bad Robot Production for Apple TV+ and BBC
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE
Curt Enderle, Guy Davis
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – TV/MEDIA
Robert Kondo, Rachel Tiep-Daniels, Lia Tin, Yohei Hashizume, Masa Inada
Oni: Thunder God’s Tale
Episode: “The Demon Moon Rises”
A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production
BEST SHORT SUBJECT
Ice Merchants
COLA Animation production & Wild Stream
BEST STUDENT FILM
The Soloists
Student directors: Mehrnaz Abdollahinia, Feben Elias Woldehawariat, Razahk Issaka, Celeste Jamneck & Yi Liu
School: Gobelins, l’école de l’image
La 95 esima edizione degli Oscar si terrà nella notte tra il 12 e il 13 marzo.
