Actor Michael Douglas had another Q&A on his Instagram and was asked if he knew when Ant-Man and The Wasp #Quantumania began filming!

And of course Michael had to be secretive with his reply…

– “To the best of my knowledge, we’re going to start filming this year” pic.twitter.com/8KZLAL2fTz

