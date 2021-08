I am beyond excited to announce that I have the honour to work with the legendary and incredible Hans Zimmer, along with co-composer Steve Mazarro! They will be composing the score for ARMY OF THIEVES, the Zack Snyder-produced ARMY OF THE DEAD prequel, starred and directed by me pic.twitter.com/eOxB3JOpH5

— Matthias Schweighöfer (@MSchweighoefer) August 12, 2021