Avatar 3: Zoe Saldaña svela che in estate si terranno alcune riprese aggiuntive

Zoë Saldana gave an update on the Avatar Sequels at the Oscars 2023 red carpet.

"Avatar 3 we’re gonna go back this summer and finish that up because allegedly it's coming out in the new year." #Avatar3 #AvatarTheWayOfWater #Avatar #Oscars pic.twitter.com/3yw5Qq0TpA

— Pandoran Vault (@PandoranVault) March 13, 2023