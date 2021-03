#WandaVision SPOILERS

This episode was so important and entertaining because of all the emotion that has been building up since Age of Ultron, this was the climax of drama and emotions leaving the space for the physical climax fight.

And also it makes you cry pic.twitter.com/HjcRhf1NNb

— TheFdirector (@TheFdirector) February 26, 2021