Bad Boys: Ride or Die is phenomenal.

I love the Bad Boys franchise. This one raised every bar. It’s nonstop hilarious. Innovative action beats. So much chemistry with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

The best time I’ve had at the movies in a while. Absolutely loved it. pic.twitter.com/VgqJSwu1k0

— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) May 16, 2024