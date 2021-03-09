Sono ben quattro le donne nominate nella categoria della miglior regia, e tre sono registi stranieri, a dimostrazione che l’edizione di quest’anno sarà molto diversificata (un anno fa i BAFTA vennero criticati per l’opposto). Parliamo di Chloé Zhao, Lee Isaac Chung, Shannon Murphy, Jasmila Žbanić, Thomas Vinterberg e Sarah Gavron. Anche la maggior parte degli attori nelle varie categorie appartengono a etnie diverse da quella caucasica.

Nomadland, vincitore del Leone d’Oro a Venezia, del premio del pubblico a Toronto e del Golden Globe, è stato nominato come miglior film, miglior regia, migliore attrice, miglior sceneggiatura adattata, miglior fotografia, miglior montaggio e miglior suono. Subito sotto troviamo Rocks, già vincitore dei British Independent Film Awards, nominato come miglior film inglese, miglior debutto di uno sceneggiatore/produttore/regista inglese, miglior sceneggiatura, migliore attrice non protagonista, miglior regista, migliore attrice e miglior casting.

Sei nomination, poi, per The Father, Minari, Mank e Promising Young Woman, mentre The Dig e The Mauritanian ne hanno ottenute cinque.

MIGLIOR FILM

The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

MIGLIOR FILM INGLESE

Calm With Horses

The Dig

The Father

His House

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Mogul Mowgli

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

Saint Maud

MIGLIOR ESORDIO PER UNO SCENEGGIATORE, PRODUTTORE O REGISTA INGLESE

His House – Remi Weekes (writer/director)

Limbo – Ben Sharrock (writer/director), Irune Gurtubai (producer) [also produced by Angus Lamont]

Moffie – Jack Sidey (writer/producer) [also written by Oliver Hermanus and produced by Eric Abraham]

Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (writers)

Saint Maud – Rose Glass (writer/director), Oliver Kassman (producer) [also produced by Andrea Cornwell]

MIGLIOR FILM IN LINGUA STRANIERA

Another Round

Dear Comrades!

Les Misérables

Minari

Quo Vadis, Aida?

MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO

Collective

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

The Dissident

My Octopus Teacher

The Social Dilemma

MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

Onward

Soul

Wolfwalkers

MIGLIOR REGISTA

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Shannon Murphy, Babyteeth

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Jasmila Žbanić, Quo Vadis, Aida?

Sarah Gavron, Rocks

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Jack Fincher, Mank

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson, Rocks

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ADATTATA

Moira Buffini, The Dig

Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller, The Father

Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven, The Mauritanian

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger

MIGLIORE ATTRICE

Bukky Bakray, Rocks

Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Wunmi Mosaku, His House

Alfre Woodard, Clemency

MIGLIORE ATTORE

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Niamh Algar, Calm With Horses

Kosar Ali, Rocks

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah

Ashley Madekwe, County Lines

Yuh-jung Youn, Minari

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Barry Keoghan, Calm With Horses

Alan Kim, Minari

Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami

Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Promising Young Woman

Soul

MIGLIOR CASTING

Calm With Horses

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

The Mauritanian

News of the World

Nomadland

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

MIGLIORI SCENOGRAFIE

The Dig

The Father

Mank

News of the World

Rebecca

MIGLIORI COSTUMI

Ammonite

The Dig

Emma.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

MIGLIOR TRUCCO E PARRUCCO

The Dig

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

MIGLIOR SONORO

Greyhound

News of the World

Nomadland

Soul

Sound of Metal

MIGLIORI EFFETTI VISIVI

Greyhound

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

MIGLIOR CORTO D’ANIMAZIONE INGLESE

The Fire Next Time

The Owl and the Pussycat

The Song of a Lost Boy

MIGLIOR CORTO

Eyelash

Lizard

Lucky Break

Miss Curvy

The Present

EE RISING STAR AWARD

Bukky Bakray

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Morfydd Clark

Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù

Conrad Khan