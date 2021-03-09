Sono state annunciate le nomination dell’edizione 2021 degli Orange British Academy Film Awards, ovvero i BAFTA, i premi assegnati dai 6700 membri della British Adacemy of Film and Television Arts e che riconoscono i meriti dell’industria cinematografica inglese (che come sempre includono anche produzioni americane). Anche i BAFTA, come i Golden Globe e gli Oscar, sono slittati di alcune settimane rispetto alla norma e quest’anno si svolgeranno il 10 e l’11 aprile (nella prima data verranno assegnati premi più “tecnici”, nella seconda i premi principali) con una cerimonia virtuale dalla Royal Albert Hall.

Sono ben quattro le donne nominate nella categoria della miglior regia, e tre sono registi stranieri, a dimostrazione che l’edizione di quest’anno sarà molto diversificata (un anno fa i BAFTA vennero criticati per l’opposto). Parliamo di Chloé Zhao, Lee Isaac Chung, Shannon Murphy, Jasmila Žbanić, Thomas Vinterberg e Sarah Gavron. Anche la maggior parte degli attori nelle varie categorie appartengono a etnie diverse da quella caucasica.

Nomadland, vincitore del Leone d’Oro a Venezia, del premio del pubblico a Toronto e del Golden Globe, è stato nominato come miglior film, miglior regia, migliore attrice, miglior sceneggiatura adattata, miglior fotografia, miglior montaggio e miglior suono. Subito sotto troviamo Rocks, già vincitore dei British Independent Film Awards, nominato come miglior film inglese, miglior debutto di uno sceneggiatore/produttore/regista inglese, miglior sceneggiatura, migliore attrice non protagonista, miglior regista, migliore attrice e miglior casting.

Sei nomination, poi, per The Father, Minari, Mank e Promising Young Woman, mentre The Dig e The Mauritanian ne hanno ottenute cinque.

MIGLIOR FILM

The Father
The Mauritanian
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7

MIGLIOR FILM INGLESE

Calm With Horses
The Dig
The Father
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Mogul Mowgli
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
Saint Maud

MIGLIOR ESORDIO PER UNO SCENEGGIATORE, PRODUTTORE O REGISTA INGLESE

His House – Remi Weekes (writer/director)
Limbo – Ben Sharrock (writer/director), Irune Gurtubai (producer) [also produced by Angus Lamont]
Moffie – Jack Sidey (writer/producer) [also written by Oliver Hermanus and produced by Eric Abraham]
Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (writers)
Saint Maud – Rose Glass (writer/director), Oliver Kassman (producer) [also produced by Andrea Cornwell]

MIGLIOR FILM IN LINGUA STRANIERA

Another Round
Dear Comrades!
Les Misérables
Minari
Quo Vadis, Aida?

MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO

Collective
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
The Dissident
My Octopus Teacher
The Social Dilemma

MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

Onward
Soul
Wolfwalkers

MIGLIOR REGISTA

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Shannon Murphy, Babyteeth
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Jasmila Žbanić, Quo Vadis, Aida?
Sarah Gavron, Rocks

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Jack Fincher, Mank
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson, Rocks
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ADATTATA

Moira Buffini, The Dig
Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller, The Father
Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven, The Mauritanian
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger

MIGLIORE ATTRICE

Bukky Bakray, Rocks
Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Wunmi Mosaku, His House
Alfre Woodard, Clemency

MIGLIORE ATTORE

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Niamh Algar, Calm With Horses
Kosar Ali, Rocks
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah
Ashley Madekwe, County Lines
Yuh-jung Youn, Minari

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Barry Keoghan, Calm With Horses
Alan Kim, Minari
Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami
Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA

Mank
Minari
News of the World
Promising Young Woman
Soul

MIGLIOR CASTING

Calm With Horses
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Rocks

MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA

Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
The Mauritanian
News of the World
Nomadland

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO

The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

MIGLIORI SCENOGRAFIE

The Dig
The Father
Mank
News of the World
Rebecca

MIGLIORI COSTUMI

Ammonite
The Dig
Emma.
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank

MIGLIOR TRUCCO E PARRUCCO

The Dig
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio

MIGLIOR SONORO

Greyhound
News of the World
Nomadland
Soul
Sound of Metal

MIGLIORI EFFETTI VISIVI

Greyhound
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet

MIGLIOR CORTO D’ANIMAZIONE INGLESE

The Fire Next Time
The Owl and the Pussycat
The Song of a Lost Boy

MIGLIOR CORTO

Eyelash
Lizard
Lucky Break
Miss Curvy
The Present

EE RISING STAR AWARD

Bukky Bakray
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Morfydd Clark
Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù
Conrad Khan

 