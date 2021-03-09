Sono ben quattro le donne nominate nella categoria della miglior regia, e tre sono registi stranieri, a dimostrazione che l’edizione di quest’anno sarà molto diversificata (un anno fa i BAFTA vennero criticati per l’opposto). Parliamo di Chloé Zhao, Lee Isaac Chung, Shannon Murphy, Jasmila Žbanić, Thomas Vinterberg e Sarah Gavron. Anche la maggior parte degli attori nelle varie categorie appartengono a etnie diverse da quella caucasica.
Nomadland, vincitore del Leone d’Oro a Venezia, del premio del pubblico a Toronto e del Golden Globe, è stato nominato come miglior film, miglior regia, migliore attrice, miglior sceneggiatura adattata, miglior fotografia, miglior montaggio e miglior suono. Subito sotto troviamo Rocks, già vincitore dei British Independent Film Awards, nominato come miglior film inglese, miglior debutto di uno sceneggiatore/produttore/regista inglese, miglior sceneggiatura, migliore attrice non protagonista, miglior regista, migliore attrice e miglior casting.
Sei nomination, poi, per The Father, Minari, Mank e Promising Young Woman, mentre The Dig e The Mauritanian ne hanno ottenute cinque.
MIGLIOR FILM
The Father
The Mauritanian
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
MIGLIOR FILM INGLESE
Calm With Horses
The Dig
The Father
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Mogul Mowgli
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
Saint Maud
MIGLIOR ESORDIO PER UNO SCENEGGIATORE, PRODUTTORE O REGISTA INGLESE
His House – Remi Weekes (writer/director)
Limbo – Ben Sharrock (writer/director), Irune Gurtubai (producer) [also produced by Angus Lamont]
Moffie – Jack Sidey (writer/producer) [also written by Oliver Hermanus and produced by Eric Abraham]
Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (writers)
Saint Maud – Rose Glass (writer/director), Oliver Kassman (producer) [also produced by Andrea Cornwell]
MIGLIOR FILM IN LINGUA STRANIERA
Another Round
Dear Comrades!
Les Misérables
Minari
Quo Vadis, Aida?
MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO
Collective
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
The Dissident
My Octopus Teacher
The Social Dilemma
MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE
Onward
Soul
Wolfwalkers
MIGLIOR REGISTA
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Shannon Murphy, Babyteeth
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Jasmila Žbanić, Quo Vadis, Aida?
Sarah Gavron, Rocks
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE
Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Jack Fincher, Mank
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson, Rocks
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ADATTATA
Moira Buffini, The Dig
Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller, The Father
Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven, The Mauritanian
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger
MIGLIORE ATTRICE
Bukky Bakray, Rocks
Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Wunmi Mosaku, His House
Alfre Woodard, Clemency
MIGLIORE ATTORE
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
Niamh Algar, Calm With Horses
Kosar Ali, Rocks
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah
Ashley Madekwe, County Lines
Yuh-jung Youn, Minari
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Barry Keoghan, Calm With Horses
Alan Kim, Minari
Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami
Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Promising Young Woman
Soul
MIGLIOR CASTING
Calm With Horses
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
The Mauritanian
News of the World
Nomadland
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
MIGLIORI SCENOGRAFIE
The Dig
The Father
Mank
News of the World
Rebecca
MIGLIORI COSTUMI
Ammonite
The Dig
Emma.
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
MIGLIOR TRUCCO E PARRUCCO
The Dig
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
MIGLIOR SONORO
Greyhound
News of the World
Nomadland
Soul
Sound of Metal
MIGLIORI EFFETTI VISIVI
Greyhound
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
MIGLIOR CORTO D’ANIMAZIONE INGLESE
The Fire Next Time
The Owl and the Pussycat
The Song of a Lost Boy
MIGLIOR CORTO
Eyelash
Lizard
Lucky Break
Miss Curvy
The Present
EE RISING STAR AWARD
Bukky Bakray
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Morfydd Clark
Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù
Conrad Khan
