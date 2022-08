Batgirl, l’appello di un padre che vuole vedere il cammeo di sua figlia: “Me lo avevano promesso”

David Zaslav, @wbd @wbpictures if you are going ahead with scrapping Batgirl completely can I at least have some photos of my daughter Isla in her scenes to show her mum ,sisters etc, photos were taken on her day of filming and I was promised they would be released to me pic.twitter.com/eiKKMSUJ23

— alastair (@alastairneil29) August 27, 2022