Il concorso, come annunciato in precedenza, si aprirà con Peter Von Kant di François Ozon, cui si aggiungono 17 film in anteprima mondiale tra cui i nuovi lavori di Ulrich Seidl, Hong Sang-soo e Claire Denis. Uno il film italiano in concorso (Leonora Addio di Paolo Taviani), ma c’è anche una co-produzione Italia e Spagna. Fuori concorso c’è Occhiali neri di Dario Argento.

Ecco la lista completa:

CONCORSO INTERNAZIONALE



A E I O U – Das schnelle Alphabet der Liebe (A E I O U – A Quick Alphabet of Love)

Germany / France

by Nicolette Krebitz

with Sophie Rois, Udo Kier, Milan Herms, Nicolas Bridet

World premiere

Alcarràs

Spain / Italy

by Carla Simón

with Jordi Pujol Dolcet, Anna Otin, Xènia Roset, Albert Bosch, Ainet Jounou, Josep Abad

World premiere

Avec amour et acharnement (Both Sides of the Blade)

France

by Claire Denis

with Juliette Binoche, Vincent Lindon, Grégoire Colin, Bulle Ogier

World premiere

Rimini

Austria / France / Germany

by Ulrich Seidl

with Michael Thomas, Hans-Michael Rehberg, Tessa Göttlicher, Inge Maux, Claudia Martini

World premiere

Call Jane

USA

by Phyllis Nagy

with Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Mara

International premiere

Drii Winter (A Piece of Sky)

Switzerland / Germany

by Michael Koch

with Michèle Brand, Simon Wisler

World premiere

Everything Will Be Ok

France / Cambodia

by Rithy Panh

World premiere / documentary form

La ligne (The Line)

Switzerland / France / Belgium

by Ursula Meier

with Stéphanie Blanchoud, Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, Elli Spagnolo

World premiere

Leonora addio

Italy

by Paolo Taviani

with Fabrizio Ferracane, Matteo Pittiruti, Dania Marino, Dora Becker

World premiere

Les passagers de la nuit (The Passengers of the Night)

France

by Mikhaël Hers

with Charlotte Gainsbourg, Quito Rayon-Richter, Noée Abita, Megan Northam, Thibault Vinçon, Emmanuelle Béart

World premiere

Nana (Before, Now & Then)

Indonesia

by Kamila Andini

with Happy Salma, Laura Basuki, Arswendy Bening Swara, Ibnu Jamil

World premiere

Peter von Kant

France

by François Ozon

with Denis Ménochet, Isabelle Adjani, Hanna Schygulla

World premiere / opening film

Rabiye Kurnaz gegen George W. Bush (Rabiye Kurnaz vs. George W. Bush)

Germany / France

by Andreas Dresen

with Meltem Kaptan, Alexander Scheer

World premiere

Robe of Gems

Mexico / Argentina / USA

by Natalia López Gallardo

with Nailea Norvind, Antonia Olivares, Aida Roa

World premiere / debut film

So-seol-ga-ui Yeong-hwa (The Novelist’s Film)

South Korea

by Hong Sangsoo

with Lee Hyeyoung, Kim Minhee, Seo Younghwa

World premiere

Un año, una noche (One Year, One Night)

Spain / France

by Isaki Lacuesta

with Nahuel Pérez Biscayart, Noémie Merlant, Quim Gutiérrez

World premiere

Un été comme ça (That Kind of Summer)

Canada

by Denis Côté

with Larissa Corriveau, Aude Mathieu, Laure Giappiconi, Anne Ratte Polle, Samir Guesmi

World premiere

Yin Ru Chen Yan (Return to Dust)

People’s Republic of China

by Li Ruijun

with Wu Renlin, Hai Qing

World premiere

SEZIONE INCONTRI

A Little Love Package

Austria / Argentina

by Gastón Solnicki

with Angeliki Papoulia, Carmen Chaplin, Mario Bellatin

World premiere

À vendredi, Robinson (See You Friday, Robinson)

France / Switzerland / Iran / Lebanon

by Mitra Farahani

with Jean-Luc Godard, Ebrahim Golestan

World premiere / documentary form

Axiom

Germany

by Jöns Jönsson

with Moritz von Treuenfels, Ricarda Seifried, Thomas Schubert

World premiere

Brat vo vsyom (Brother in Every Inch)

Russian Federation

by Alexander Zolotukhin

with Sergey Zhuravlev, Nikolay Zhuravlev

World premiere

Coma

France

by Bertrand Bonello

with Julia Faure, Louise Labeque

World premiere

Father’s Day

Rwanda

by Kivu Ruhorahoza

with Mediatrice Kayitesi, Aline Amike, Yves Kijyana

World premiere

Flux Gourmet

United Kingdom / USA / Hungary

by Peter Strickland

with Asa Butterfield, Gwendoline Christie, Ariane Labed, Fatma Mohamed, Makis Papadimitriou, Richard Bremmer

World premiere

I Poli ke i Poli (The City and the City)

Greece

by Christos Passalis, Syllas Tzoumerkas

with Vassilis Kanakis, Alexandros Vardaxoglou, Angeliki Papoulia

World premiere

Journal d’Amérique (American Journal)

France

by Arnaud des Pallières

World premiere / documentary form

Keiko, me wo sumasete (Small, Slow but Steady)

Japan / France

by Shô Miyake

with Yukino Kishii, Tomokazu Miura, Masaki Miura

World premiere

MUTZENBACHER

Austria

by Ruth Beckermann

World premiere / documentary form

Queens of the Qing Dynasty

Canada

by Ashley McKenzie

with Sarah Walker, Ziyin Zheng

World premiere

Sonne

Austria

by Kurdwin Ayub

with Melina Benli, Law Wallner, Maya Wopienka

World premiere / Debut

Unrueh (Unrest)

Switzerland

by Cyril Schäublin

with Clara Gostynski, Alexei Evstratov

World premiere

Zum Tod meiner Mutter (The Death of my Mother)

Germany

by Jessica Krummacher

with Birte Schnöink, Elsie de Brauw, Johanna Orsini, Susanne Bredehöft, Gina Haller, Christian Löber

World premiere

FUORI CONCORSO – SPECIAL GALA

Against the Ice

Iceland / Denmark

by Peter Flinth

with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Joe Cole, Heida Reed, Charles Dance

World premiere

À propos de Joan (About Joan)

France / Germany / Ireland

by Laurent Larivière

with Isabelle Huppert, Lars Eidinger, Swann Arlaud

World premiere

Gangubai Kathiawadi

India

by Sanjay Leela Bhansali

with Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn

World premiere

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

United Kingdom

by Sophie Hyde

with Daryl McCormack, Emma Thompson

European premiere

Incroyable mais vrai (Incredible But True)

France / Belgium

by Quentin Dupieux

with Alain Chabat, Léa Drucker, Benoît Magimel, Anaïs Demoustier

World premiere

Der Passfälscher (The Forger)

Germany / Luxembourg

by Maggie Peren

with Louis Hofmann, Jonathan Berlin, Luna Wedler

World premiere

Occhiali neri (Dark Glasses)

Italy / France

by Dario Argento

with Ilenia Pastorelli, Asia Argento, Andrea Zhang

World premiere

The Outfit

USA

by Graham Moore

with Mark Rylance, Zoey Deutch, Dylan O’Brien

World premiere / Debut

BERLINALE SPECIAL FILMS

1341 Framim Mehamatzlema Shel Micha Bar-Am (1341 Frames of Love and War)

Israel / United Kingdom / USA

by Ran Tal

World premiere / documentary form

Eine deutsche Partei (A German Party)

Germany

by Simon Brückner

World premiere / documentary form

Le chêne (Die Eiche – Mein Zuhause)

France

by Laurent Charbonnier, Michel Seydoux

International premiere / documentary form

Nest

Denmark / Iceland

by Hlynur Pálmason

with Ída Mekkín Hlynsdóttir, Grímur Hlynsson, Þorgils Hlynsson

World premiere / short film

Nothing Lasts Forever

USA

by Jason Kohn

World premiere / documentary form

Terminal norte (North Terminal)

Argentina

by Lucrecia Martel

International premiere / documentary form / short film

This Much I Know To Be True

United Kingdom

by Andrew Dominik

with Nick Cave, Warren Ellis

World premiere / documentary form