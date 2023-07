extremely appreciative of the love i feel from those defending me online, but please don’t tag me in the nonsensical discourse about my casting.

i really, truly do not want to see it.

so i leave you w these photos! i hope every child knows they can be a princess no matter what pic.twitter.com/AU5PjJutK5

— rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) July 15, 2023