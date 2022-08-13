Black Phone: svelati i contenuti extra dell’edizione home video

Dal 16 agosto (negli USA) sarà disponibile in Dvd e Blu-Ray Black Phone, ultimo film approdato nelle sale diretto da Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange)

E tramite Amazon è arrivata in rete la lista dei contenuti extra delle varie edizioni.

La potete leggere qua sotto:

  • Deleted Scenes – “Is This America Now?”, “No Dreams”
  • Ethan Hawke’s Evil Turn – Dive deeper into the character of The Grabber and how Ethan Hawke was able to transform into this unnerving villain.
  • Answering the Call: Behind the Scenes of The Black Phone – Take a behind-the-scenes look into the most pivotal elements of The Black Phoneproduction, including adapting the story and achieving the vision of director Scott Derrickson.
  • Devil in the Design – Explore how the intricacies of production design helped bring this film to life, from the set design, to costumes, to hair and makeup.
  • Super 8 Set – Cast and crew break down the decision to shoot the dream sequences on Super 8 film, and how that helped capture the aesthetic of the time period.
  • Shadowprowler – A short film by Scott Derrickson
  • Feature commentary by producer/co-writer/director Scott Derrickson

