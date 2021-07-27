- LEGGI ANCHE – Black Widow: lo scontro a terra contro Taskmaster è stato rigirato, l’inquadratura completamente digitale
E online sono approdati i primi dettagli sui contenuti extra contenuti nelle varie edizioni. Ecco la lista:
- Bloopers – Take a look at some of the fun mishaps on set with the cast and crew of Black Widow.
- Deleted Scenes
- Grocery Shopping – Natasha heads into a grocery store to prepare for her journey through Norway. After a long drive, she arrives at her destination: a mysterious trailer in the middle of nowhere.
- Bike Chase – Tailed by assailants, Natasha and Yelena speed through the city in order to escape their nemeses.
- Gulag Fight – Alexei squares up against several enemies and is quickly overpowered. When all hope seems lost, Natasha leaps in to lend a hand in the fight.
- Smile – The Taskmaster protocol is activated in a tense moment, and an iconic helmet is unveiled.
- Come After Me – Secretary Ross and Mason discover an important message Natasha left behind.
- Walk and Talk – Alexei and Melina have a playful exchange. The Taskmaster arrives and faces off with Alexei.
- Widows in Training – Yelena and Alexei awaken in captivity. Melina hands the Taskmaster vials while the Widows train.
- Kiss – Alexei and Melina reunite after the action. Natasha grieves over an untimely demise in the brutal aftermath.
- Ohio – Natasha witnesses the carefree nature of the Ohio suburbs through the neighborhood children.
- Filmmaker Introduction Featurette – Director Cate Shortland introduces the film and her vision for it.
- Sisters Gonna Work It Out Featurette – Watch Scarlett and Florence as they train, fight, and bond to become the sister duo in Black Widow. Listen as the cast and crew discuss the characters, rigorous training, and building the dynamic between the two fearsome siblings.
- Go Big If You’re Going Home Featurette – Step back to appreciate the size and scale of Black Widow’s solo film. Shot around the world, the film balances family and drama with mind-blowing action. The cast and crew reveal the intricacies of stunts that made the film so action-packed.
Nel film, quando viene alla luce un pericoloso complotto, Natasha Romanoff alias Black Widow (Vedova Nera) si trova ad affrontare il lato più oscuro del suo passato. Inseguita da una forza che non si fermerà di fronte a nulla per distruggerla, Natasha dovrà fare i conti con il suo passato da spia e con le relazioni che ha lasciato dietro di sé molto prima di diventare un Avenger.
Il film vede nel cast la presenza di Scarlett Johansson, che torna a interpretare Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Vedova Nera), Florence Pugh nei panni di Yelena, David Harbour in quelli di Alexei/The Red Guardian e Rachel Weisz interpreta Melina.
