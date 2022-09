Blonde: la critica e il pubblico definiscono il film “sessista e crudele”

#BlondeNetflix has to be one of the most disrespectful, distasteful, fabricated biopics I’ve ever seen. Marilyn was not weak she stood up for Civil rights , women’s rights to equal pay , she never wanted to be treated as a joke or sex object… they did all of the above pic.twitter.com/3weTWEfoWE

— ♫ Mariah Stan 🦋 (@TheElusiveLamb) September 29, 2022