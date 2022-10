Blonde, l’autrice del romanzo commenta il film: “Splendido, non è per tutti”

I think it was/is a brilliant work of cinematic art obviously not for everyone. surprising that in a post#MeToo era the stark exposure of sexual predation in Hollywood has been interpreted as "exploitation." surely Andrew Dominik meant to tell Norma Jeane's story sincerely. https://t.co/YCehGfskds

— Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) September 30, 2022