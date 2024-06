**SUCCESS** 🙌 The Marilyn Monroe Residence in Brentwood is now a Historic-Cultural Monument! Today, L.A. City Council unanimously approved the nomination for Marilyn Monroe's final home. Thanks to all who voiced their support and a HUGE thanks to Councilwoman Traci Park & team! pic.twitter.com/eaf3rcnBYS

— L.A. Conservancy (@LAConservancy) June 26, 2024