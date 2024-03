.@1capplegate talks to @RobinRoberts about presenting at the Emmys and receiving a standing ovation: "It was a really beautiful thing."

See more of Christina Applegate and Jamie-Lynn Sigler's first sit-down interview about the battle they both face with MS on GMA tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/1sEjEZ7psT

— Good Morning America (@GMA) March 11, 2024