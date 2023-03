Chupa: il titolo del nuovo film Netflix ha un significato “osceno”. Le reazioni su Twitter

Imagine the sheer amount of people this title went through at @netflix all the way to “release promo movie poster” for no one to tell them that you can’t shorten the word “chupacabra” with “chupa” because it literally means “to suck off” … like kids should not google this word https://t.co/A3vSEOG5cJ

— El Norte Recuerda (@Vanessid) March 14, 2023