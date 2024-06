I will not shut up. I will not be silenced by men who prioritise applause from Stonewall over the safety of women and girls.

A rich, lefty, white male celebrity so blinded by ideology he can’t see the optics of attacking the only black woman in government by calling publicly… https://t.co/caIQOFYnrU

— Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) June 25, 2024