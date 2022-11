As was made clear in all press, until May I am both DC & Marvel. I've dedicated the majority of the past 10 years of my life to the Guardians trilogy, & I'm not abandoning them or the thousands of people who worked on them at the 11th hour. The world won't end if you love both. https://t.co/MBc5mPBmvL

— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 18, 2022