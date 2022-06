Screenwriter Rhett Reese says 'Deadpool 3' will be a "fish-out-of-water" story 💀

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for fish-out-of-water. Deadpool is a lunatic at the center of a movie. To drop a lunatic into a very sane world, it’s straight butter. It’s going to be really fun.” pic.twitter.com/EMZ21Eh7dY

— Post Cred Pod (@PostCredPod) June 22, 2022