Once you’ve seen yourself as a superhero, the possibilities are endless. ⚡⚡⚡

Our June 2021 cover star @SimuLiu talks being the first Asian person to lead a Marvel movie (@shangchi!) and the power that comes from being "unapologetically you":https://t.co/aZ47HxTah6

— Men's Health Mag (@MensHealthMag) May 19, 2021