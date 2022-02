There are so many new characters they can introduce to the MCU with Doctor Strange bruh it’s crazy

Laura from Logan

Deadpool

The X-Men

Fantastic 4

New variants of already established characters

I’m not READY

— 👑ℂℍ𝔸𝕆𝕊𝕂𝕀𝔻👑 (@DatChaosGuy) February 14, 2022