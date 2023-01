Drew Barrymore critica i Razzie per aver candidato come peggiore attrice la protagonista dodicenne di Firestarter

“It is bullying”: @drewbarrymore reacts to the Razzies nominating a 12-year-old for Worst Actress in “Firestarter,” a film Barrymore once starred in as a kid.

After internet backlash, the Razzies apologized, saying actors under the age of 18 would no longer be considered. pic.twitter.com/pQDR9ntsl7

