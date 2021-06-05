L’adattamento difirmato dadatato 1984 sarà presto disponibile in versione 4K UHD negli Stati Uniti, in Canada e in Regno Unito.

La Arrow Video ha realizzato una sontuosa edizione del film che sarà disponibile sul mercato dal 31 agosto, condividendo online anche vari dettagli. Ovviamente vi terremo aggiornati su una possibile versione italiana.

Ecco un’immagine della sontuosa edizione americana insieme alla lista dei vari contenuti extra:

4K ULTRA HD LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS

DISC ONE – FEATURE & EXTRAS (4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY)

DISC TWO – BONUS DISC (BLU-RAY)

Ecco la sinossi ufficiale del film di Lynch:

Nell’anno 10191 l’umanità è diffusa tra le stelle e l’universo conosciuto è retto dal landsraad, un sistema feudale in cui le grandi casate, che possiedono interi pianeti, sono in perenne lotta per il potere. Arrakis, conosciuto anche come dune, è un pianeta arido e desertico, ma è anche l’unico in tutto l’universo in cui si trova il melange, la spezia capace di allungare la vita. Per il controllo del pianeta si scatena una lotta mortale tra la casa atreides e la casa harkonnen, quest’ultima appoggiata segretamente dall’imperatore dell’universo. Tradita e sconfitta, la casata atreides viene dispersa, ma l’erede della casata atreides, paul, scampa alla strage e trova insperato aiuto nei fremen, misteriosi abitanti di dune. Alla guida di questi e con tutte le sue facoltà ampliate dalla spezia, paul diviene il kwisatz haderach, l’essere supremo preannunciato dalle profezie, ed ottiene vendetta su tutti i suoi nemici.