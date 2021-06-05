- LEGGI ANCHE – Dune: la Warner per ora conferma di non aver cambiato strategia distributiva negli USA
La Arrow Video ha realizzato una sontuosa edizione del film che sarà disponibile sul mercato dal 31 agosto, condividendo online anche vari dettagli. Ovviamente vi terremo aggiornati su una possibile versione italiana.
Ecco un’immagine della sontuosa edizione americana insieme alla lista dei vari contenuti extra:
4K ULTRA HD LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS
- Brand new 4K restoration from the original camera negative.
- 60-page perfect-bound book featuring new writing on the film by Andrew Nette, Christian McCrea and Charlie Brigden, an American Cinematographer interview with sound designer Alan Splet from 1984, excerpts from an interview with the director from Chris Rodley’s book Lynch on Lynch and a Dune Terminology glossary from the original release.
- Large fold-out double-sided poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Dániel Taylor.
- Six double-sided, postcard-sized lobby card reproductions.
- Limited edition packaging with reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Dániel Taylor.
DISC ONE – FEATURE & EXTRAS (4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY)
- 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray™ presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible).
- Original uncompressed stereo audio and DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio.
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing.
- Brand new audio commentary by film historian Paul M. Sammon.
- Brand new audio commentary by Mike White of The Projection Booth podcast.
- Impressions of Dune, a 2003 documentary on the making of the film, featuring interviews with star Kyle MacLachlan, producer Raffaella de Laurentiis, cinematographer Freddie Francis, editor Antony Gibbs and many others.
- Designing Dune, a 2005 featurette looking back at the work of production designer Anthony Masters.
- Dune FX, a 2005 featurette exploring the special effects in the film.
- Dune Models & Miniatures, a 2005 featurette focusing on the model effects in the film.
- Dune Costumes, a 2005 featurette looking at the elaborate costume designs seen in the film.
- Eleven deleted scenes from the film, with a 2005 introduction by Raffaella de Laurentiis.
- Destination Dune, a 1983 featurette originally produced to promote the film at conventions and publicity events.
- Theatrical trailers and TV spots.
- Extensive image galleries, including hundreds of still photos.
DISC TWO – BONUS DISC (BLU-RAY)
- The Sleeper Must Awaken: Making Dune, a brand new feature-length documentary by Ballyhoo Motion Pictures exploring the making of the film, featuring dozens of new and archive interviews with cast and crew.
- Beyond Imagination: Merchandising Dune, a brand new featurette exploring the merchandise created to promote the film, featuring toy collector/producer Brian Sillman (The Toys That Made Us).
- Prophecy Fulfilled: Scoring Dune, a brand new featurette on the film’s music score, featuring interviews with Toto guitarist Steve Lukather, Toto keyboardist Steve Porcaro, and film music historian Tim Greiving.
- Brand new interview with make-up effects artist Giannetto de Rossi, filmed in 2020.
- Archive interview with production coordinator Golda Offenheim, filmed in 2003.
- Archive interview with star Paul Smith, filmed in 2008.
- Archive interview with make-up effects artist Christopher Tucker.
Ecco la sinossi ufficiale del film di Lynch:
Nell’anno 10191 l’umanità è diffusa tra le stelle e l’universo conosciuto è retto dal landsraad, un sistema feudale in cui le grandi casate, che possiedono interi pianeti, sono in perenne lotta per il potere. Arrakis, conosciuto anche come dune, è un pianeta arido e desertico, ma è anche l’unico in tutto l’universo in cui si trova il melange, la spezia capace di allungare la vita. Per il controllo del pianeta si scatena una lotta mortale tra la casa atreides e la casa harkonnen, quest’ultima appoggiata segretamente dall’imperatore dell’universo. Tradita e sconfitta, la casata atreides viene dispersa, ma l’erede della casata atreides, paul, scampa alla strage e trova insperato aiuto nei fremen, misteriosi abitanti di dune. Alla guida di questi e con tutte le sue facoltà ampliate dalla spezia, paul diviene il kwisatz haderach, l’essere supremo preannunciato dalle profezie, ed ottiene vendetta su tutti i suoi nemici.
