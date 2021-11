.@TheRock foresees a cross over with the Marvel and DC universes: "I turned to Ryan [Reynolds] and Gal [Gadot] and I said there should be a cross over… We can be the ones to possibly make it happen. We'll see what happens." https://t.co/M232HP48fJ pic.twitter.com/4uiNysPb2j

— Variety (@Variety) November 4, 2021