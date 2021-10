Eternals, le prime reazioni promuovono il film e lo definiscono come la Zack Snyder’s Justice League della Marvel!

My favorite part of Marvel movies is how they consistently manage to find new ways to tell their stories. #eternals is beautifully shot & looks very different than previous MCU films. Story surprised me with some of the twists & turns. The 2 after the credits scenes are 👏👍🔥 pic.twitter.com/XUgxkBngeX

— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) October 19, 2021