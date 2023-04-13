È stata annunciata oggi la selezione ufficiale della 76 esima edizione del Festival di Cannes, che si terrà nella cittadina francese dal 16 al 27 maggio. Thierry Fremaux ha elencato i numerosi film che verranno presentati in concorso, le proiezioni di mezzanotte, i film di Un Certain Regard e i film fuori concorso come Indiana Jones e il quadrante del destino. In apertura, come noto, ci sarà Jeanne du Barry di Maïwenn, con Johnny Depp come protagonista. Inoltre vedremo film come Killers of the Flower Moon di Martin Scorsese, il corto di 30 minuti western di Pedro Almodóvar intitolato Strange Way of Life con Pedro Almodovar ed Ethan Hawke, Asteroid City di Wes Anderson, i nuovi film di Hirokazu Kore-eda, Wim Wenders, Ken Loach, Todd Haynes e Steve McQueen, e film italiani come Il sol dell’avvenire di Nanni Moretti, Rapito di Marco Bellocchio e La chimera di Alice Rohrwacher.
Presidente di giuria sarà lo svedese Ruben Östlund, vincitore di due Palme d’Oro e candidato all’Oscar come miglior regista per Triangle of Sadness.
Cannes 76: Selezione Ufficiale
Concorso
- About Dry Grasses, Nuri Bilge Ceylan
- Anatomy Of A Fall, Justine Triet
- Asteroid City, Wes Anderson
- Banel Et Adama, Ramata-Toulaye Sy
- Club Zero, Jessica Hausner
- Fallen Leaves, Aki Kaurismaki
- Firebrand, Karim Aïnouz
- Four Daughters, Kaouther Ben Hania
- Il Sol Dell’Avvenire, Nanni Moretti
- Jeunesse, Wang Bing
- La Chimera, Alice Rohrwacher
- La Passion De Dodin Bouffant, Tran Anh Hung
- Last Summer, Catherine Breillat
- May December, Todd Haynes
- Monster, Hirokazu Kore-eda
- The Old Oak, Ken Loach
- Perfect Days, Wim Wenders
- Rapito, Marco Bellocchio
- The Zone Of Interest, Jonathan Glazer
Fuori concorso
- Cobweb, Kim Jee-Woon
- The Idol, Sam Levinson (serie tv)
- Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, James Mangold
- Jeanne du Barry, Maiwenn (film d’apertura)
- Killers Of The Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese
Proiezioni di mezzanotte
- Acide, Just Philippot
- Kennedy, Anurag Kashyap
- Omar La Fraise, Elias Belkeddar
Cannes Premiere
- Bonnard, Pierre And Marthe, Martin Provost
- Cerrar Los Ojos (Fermer Les Yeux), Victor Erice
- Kubi, Takeshi Kitano
- Le Temps D’aimer, Katell Quillévéré
Proiezioni speciali
- Le Bruit Du Temps, Anselm Kiefer, Wim Wenders
- Man In Black, Wang Bing
- Occupied City, Steve Mcqueen
- Pictures Of Ghosts, Kleber Mendonça Filho
Un Certain Regard
- The Breaking Ice, Anthony Chen
- The Buriti Flower, João Salaviza, Renée Nader Messora
- The Delinquents, Rodrigo Moreno
- Goodbye Julia, Mohamed Kordofani
- Hopeless, Kim Chang-hoon
- How To Have Sex, Molly Manning Walker
- If Only I Could Hibernate, Zoljargal PUREVDASH
- Le Regne Animal, Thomas Cailley
- Les Meutes, Kamal Lazraq
- The Mother Of All Lies, Asmae El Moudir
- The New Boy, Warwick Thornton
- Omen, Baloji Tshiani
- Rien À Perdre, Delphine Deloget
- Rosalie, Stephanie di Giusto
- The Settlers, Felipe Gálvez
- Simple Comme Sylvain, Monia Chokri
- Terrestrial Verses, Ali Asgari, Alireza Khatami
