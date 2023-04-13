È stata annunciata oggi la selezione ufficiale della 76 esima edizione del Festival di Cannes, che si terrà nella cittadina francese dal 16 al 27 maggio. Thierry Fremaux ha elencato i numerosi film che verranno presentati in concorso, le proiezioni di mezzanotte, i film di Un Certain Regard e i film fuori concorso come Indiana Jones e il quadrante del destino. In apertura, come noto, ci sarà Jeanne du Barry di Maïwenn, con Johnny Depp come protagonista. Inoltre vedremo film come Killers of the Flower Moon di Martin Scorsese, il corto di 30 minuti western di Pedro Almodóvar intitolato Strange Way of Life con Pedro Almodovar ed Ethan Hawke, Asteroid City di Wes Anderson, i nuovi film di Hirokazu Kore-eda, Wim Wenders, Ken Loach, Todd Haynes e Steve McQueen, e film italiani come Il sol dell’avvenire di Nanni Moretti, Rapito di Marco Bellocchio e La chimera di Alice Rohrwacher.

Presidente di giuria sarà lo svedese Ruben Östlund, vincitore di due Palme d’Oro e candidato all’Oscar come miglior regista per Triangle of Sadness.

Cannes 76: Selezione Ufficiale

Concorso

About Dry Grasses , Nuri Bilge Ceylan

, Nuri Bilge Ceylan Anatomy Of A Fall , Justine Triet

, Justine Triet Asteroid City , Wes Anderson

, Wes Anderson Banel Et Adama , Ramata-Toulaye Sy

, Ramata-Toulaye Sy Club Zero , Jessica Hausner

, Jessica Hausner Fallen Leaves , Aki Kaurismaki

, Aki Kaurismaki Firebrand , Karim Aïnouz

, Karim Aïnouz Four Daughters , Kaouther Ben Hania

, Kaouther Ben Hania Il Sol Dell’Avvenire , Nanni Moretti

, Nanni Moretti Jeunesse , Wang Bing

, Wang Bing La Chimera , Alice Rohrwacher

, Alice Rohrwacher La Passion De Dodin Bouffant , Tran Anh Hung

, Tran Anh Hung Last Summer , Catherine Breillat

, Catherine Breillat May December , Todd Haynes

, Todd Haynes Monster , Hirokazu Kore-eda

, Hirokazu Kore-eda The Old Oak , Ken Loach

, Ken Loach Perfect Days , Wim Wenders

, Wim Wenders Rapito , Marco Bellocchio

, Marco Bellocchio The Zone Of Interest, Jonathan Glazer

Fuori concorso

Cobweb , Kim Jee-Woon

, Kim Jee-Woon The Idol , Sam Levinson (serie tv)

, Sam Levinson (serie tv) Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny , James Mangold

, James Mangold Jeanne du Barry , Maiwenn (film d’apertura)

, Maiwenn (film d’apertura) Killers Of The Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese

Proiezioni di mezzanotte

Acide , Just Philippot

, Just Philippot Kennedy , Anurag Kashyap

, Anurag Kashyap Omar La Fraise, Elias Belkeddar

Cannes Premiere

Bonnard, Pierre And Marthe , Martin Provost

, Martin Provost Cerrar Los Ojos (Fermer Les Yeux) , Victor Erice

, Victor Erice Kubi , Takeshi Kitano

, Takeshi Kitano Le Temps D’aimer, Katell Quillévéré

Proiezioni speciali

Le Bruit Du Temps, Anselm Kiefer , Wim Wenders

, Wim Wenders Man In Black , Wang Bing

, Wang Bing Occupied City , Steve Mcqueen

, Steve Mcqueen Pictures Of Ghosts, Kleber Mendonça Filho

Un Certain Regard

The Breaking Ice , Anthony Chen

, Anthony Chen The Buriti Flower , João Salaviza, Renée Nader Messora

, João Salaviza, Renée Nader Messora The Delinquents, Rodrigo Moreno

Rodrigo Moreno Goodbye Julia , Mohamed Kordofani

, Mohamed Kordofani Hopeless , Kim Chang-hoon

, Kim Chang-hoon How To Have Sex , Molly Manning Walker

, Molly Manning Walker If Only I Could Hibernate , Zoljargal PUREVDASH

, Zoljargal PUREVDASH Le Regne Animal , Thomas Cailley

, Thomas Cailley Les Meutes , Kamal Lazraq

, Kamal Lazraq The Mother Of All Lies , Asmae El Moudir

, Asmae El Moudir The New Boy , Warwick Thornton

, Warwick Thornton Omen , Baloji Tshiani

, Baloji Tshiani Rien À Perdre , Delphine Deloget

, Delphine Deloget Rosalie , Stephanie di Giusto

, Stephanie di Giusto The Settlers , Felipe Gálvez

, Felipe Gálvez Simple Comme Sylvain , Monia Chokri

, Monia Chokri Terrestrial Verses, Ali Asgari, Alireza Khatami

