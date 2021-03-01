Si è svolta questa notte, in una cerimonia divisa tra Los Angeles (con Amy Poehler) e New York (con Tina Fey), l’edizione 2021 (la 78esima) dei: una cerimonia puntellata dai glitch, in cui i vincitori hanno ritirato i premi con discorsi in videoconferenza e il pubblico del Beverly Hills Hotel e della Rainbow Room era composto da membri del primo soccorso (“Così le star possono stare al sicuro, a casa loro!”). Nomadland , la quarta stagione di, la sesta e ultima stagione dihanno raccolto i premi più importanti, con gli streamer che hanno dominato la serata con il 73% delle vittorie (inevitabile, nell’anno della pandemia): Netflix ha ottenuto 10 Golden Globe (4 per i film e 6 per le serie), Amazon ne ha ottenuti tre, Disney, Searchlight e Pop TV due.

A vincere il premio per il miglior film drammatico Nomadland, con Chloé Zhao che è diventata la seconda regista della storia a ottenere il Globe per la regia (dopo Barbra Streisand, 1984). Borat – seguito di film cinema è stato premiato come miglior film commedia/musical e con il Globe al migliore attore per Sacha Baron Cohen. Minari, di Lee Isaac Chung, è stato premiato come miglior film in lingua straniera, mentre tra gli attori spiccano Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday), Rosamund Pike (I Care a Lot), Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian) e Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah).

Sul fronte televisivo la quarta stagione di The Crown ha ricevuto il premio come miglior serie drammatica, migliore attrice in una serie drammatica (Emma Corrin), miglior attore in una serie drammatica (Josh O’Connor) e migliore attrice non protagonista (Gillian Anderson). La regina degli scacchi è stato premiato come miglior miniserie e migliore attrice in una miniserie (Anya Taylor-Joy), mentre l’ultima stagione di Schitt’s Creek ha ottenuto il premio come miglior commedia e come migliore attrice in una commedia (Catherine O’Hara).

Tra i vincitori anche Laura Pausini con Io Sì, la canzone scritta da Diane Warren per La vita davanti a sé.

Hosts Amy Poehler and Tina Fey kick off The #GoldenGlobes from coast-to-coast! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/QpnIVLlatE — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) March 1, 2021

Ecco la lista di tutti i vincitori:

GOLDEN GLOBE – I FILM

MIGLIOR FILM DRAMMATICO

“Nomadland” WINNER

“Mank”

“The Father”

“Promising Young Woman“

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Congratulations to Nomadland for taking home Best Motion Picture, Drama at The #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/YUPlMWYW4A — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) March 1, 2021

MIGLIOR FILM – MUSICAL O COMMEDIA

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” WINNER

“Hamilton”

“Music”

“Palm Springs”

“The Prom”

MIGLIOR REGISTA

Emerald Fennell, (“Promising Young Woman”)

David Fincher, “Mank”

Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”) WINNER

Regina King (“One Night in Miami”)

Aaron Sorkin (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Chloé Zhao takes home the award for Best Director, Motion Picture for Nomadland. 🏆 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/0zdYKTyeeb — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) March 1, 2021

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) WINNER

Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)

Gary Oldman (“Mank”)

Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”)

Taylor Simone Ledward accepts the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama on behalf of her late husband Chadwick Boseman at The #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/uz20f1kPHi — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) March 1, 2021

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Andra Day (“The United States vs Billie Holiday”) WINNER

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN MUSICAL O COMMEDIA

Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”) WINNER

James Corden (“The Prom”)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”)

Andy Samberg (“Palm Springs”)

Dev Patel (“Personal History of David Copperfield”)

Sacha Baron Cohen wins Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy at The #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/7MeFQqR5BK — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) March 1, 2021

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UN MUSICAL O COMMEDIA

Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Kate Hudson (“Music”)

Michelle Pfeiffer (“French Exit”)

Rosamund Pike (“I Care A Lot”) WINNER

Anya Taylor-Joy (“Emma”)

We care a lot! Rosamund Pike wins the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy at The #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/lPvnnDd4cV — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) March 1, 2021

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) WINNER

Jared Leto (“The Little Things”)

Bill Murray (“On the Rocks”)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian” WINNER

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

Helena Zengel, “News of the World”

Jodie Foster wins the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture at The #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/GhdAD2FBPS — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) March 1, 2021

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA

Aaron Sorkin (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”) WINNER

Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”)

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton (“The Father”)

Jack Fincher (“Mank”)

Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”)

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA

Alexandre Desplat (“The Midnight Sky”)

Ludwig Göransson (“Tenet”)

James Newton Howard (“News of the World”)

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste (“Soul”) WINNER

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross (“Mank”)

They put the soul in Soul. Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste win the award for Best Original Score in a Motion Picture at The #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/CLo0nWhAsm — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) March 1, 2021

MIGLIOR CANZONE



“IO SÌ (SEEN)” — “The Life Ahead” WINNER

Music by: Diane Warren

Lyrics by: Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi

“SPEAK NOW” — “One Night in Miami”

Music by: Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

Lyrics by: Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

“TIGRESS & TWEED” — “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”

Music by: Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq

Lyrics by: Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq

“FIGHT FOR YOU” — “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Music by: H.E.R., Dernst Emile II

Lyrics by: H.E.R., Tiara Thomas

“HEAR MY VOICE” — “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Music by: Daniel Pemberton

Lyrics by: Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite

Sounds like our new favorite song! 🎶 "Io Si (Seen)" wins the award for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture at The #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/aPLssbHfXp — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) March 1, 2021

MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

“The Croods 2”

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“Soul” WINNER

“Wolfwalkers”

They found their spark. Soul wins the award for Best Animated Motion Picture at The #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/sxzdZejQRS — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) March 1, 2021

MIGLIOR FILM IN LINGUA STRANIERA

“Another Round”

“La Llorona”

“The Life Ahead”

“Minari” WINNER

“Two of Us”

GOLDEN GLOBE – SERIE TV

MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA

“The Mandalorian”

“The Crown” WINNER

“Lovecraft Country”

“Ozark”

“Ratched”

MIGLIOR SERIE MUSICAL O COMMEDIA

“Emily in Paris”

“Ted Lasso”

“The Flight Attendant”

“Schitt’s Creek” WINNER

“The Great”

MIGLIOR MINISERIE O FILM TV

“Normal People”

“The Queen’s Gambit” WINNER

“The Undoing”

“Small Axe”

“Unorthodox”

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown” WINNER

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

Al Pacino, “Hunters”

Keeping it in the (royal) family! Josh O'Connor wins the award for Best Actor in a Television Series, Drama at The #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/ty828hut9F — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) March 1, 2021

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Emma Corrin, “The Crown” WINNER

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Sarah Paulson, “Ratched”

We've crowned a winner! Emma Corrin wins the award for Best Actress in a Drama Television Series at The #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/Ga62B1MF3J — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) March 1, 2021

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE COMMEDIA O MUSICAL

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” WINNER

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE COMMEDIA O MUSICAL

Lily Collins, “Emily in Paris”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” WINNER

Jane Levy, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV

Bryan Cranston, “Your Honor”

Jeff Daniels, “The Comey Rule”

Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True” WINNER

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit” WINNER

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”

Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing”

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Normal People”

Anya Taylor-Joy wins Best Actress in a Limited Series, TV Movie at The #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/tcU2cz4DM6 — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) March 1, 2021

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE, MINISERIE O FILM TV

John Boyega, “Small Axe” WINNER

Brendan Gleeson, “The Comey Rule”

Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”

Donald Sutherland, “The Undoing”

Good thing he brought his lucky shoes! John Boyega wins the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role at The #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/jvGVkrXC1j — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) March 1, 2021

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE, MINISERIE O FILM TV

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown” WINNER

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Cynthia Nixon, “Ratched”

Round of applause, please. 👏 Gillian Anderson wins Best Actress in a Television Supporting Role at The #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/y6hJzEiJA3 — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) March 1, 2021

Durante la serata sono state premiate anche due leggende: Jane Fonda e Norman Lear hanno ricevuto rispettivamente il Cecil B. De Mille Award e il Carol Burnett Award:

Jane Fonda accepts The Cecil B. DeMille Award for outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment at The #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/TpHzoMs9yp — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) March 1, 2021