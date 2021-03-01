- LEGGI: Golden Globe 2021: Laura Pausini premiata per la miglior canzone, ecco il suo discorso
A vincere il premio per il miglior film drammatico Nomadland, con Chloé Zhao che è diventata la seconda regista della storia a ottenere il Globe per la regia (dopo Barbra Streisand, 1984). Borat – seguito di film cinema è stato premiato come miglior film commedia/musical e con il Globe al migliore attore per Sacha Baron Cohen. Minari, di Lee Isaac Chung, è stato premiato come miglior film in lingua straniera, mentre tra gli attori spiccano Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday), Rosamund Pike (I Care a Lot), Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian) e Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah).
Sul fronte televisivo la quarta stagione di The Crown ha ricevuto il premio come miglior serie drammatica, migliore attrice in una serie drammatica (Emma Corrin), miglior attore in una serie drammatica (Josh O’Connor) e migliore attrice non protagonista (Gillian Anderson). La regina degli scacchi è stato premiato come miglior miniserie e migliore attrice in una miniserie (Anya Taylor-Joy), mentre l’ultima stagione di Schitt’s Creek ha ottenuto il premio come miglior commedia e come migliore attrice in una commedia (Catherine O’Hara).
Tra i vincitori anche Laura Pausini con Io Sì, la canzone scritta da Diane Warren per La vita davanti a sé.
Ecco la lista di tutti i vincitori:
GOLDEN GLOBE – I FILM
MIGLIOR FILM DRAMMATICO
“Nomadland” WINNER
“Mank”
“The Father”
“Promising Young Woman“
“The Trial of the Chicago 7”
MIGLIOR FILM – MUSICAL O COMMEDIA
“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” WINNER
“Hamilton”
“Music”
“Palm Springs”
“The Prom”
MIGLIOR REGISTA
Emerald Fennell, (“Promising Young Woman”)
David Fincher, “Mank”
Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”) WINNER
Regina King (“One Night in Miami”)
Aaron Sorkin (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO
Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)
Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) WINNER
Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)
Gary Oldman (“Mank”)
Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”)
MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO
Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)
Andra Day (“The United States vs Billie Holiday”) WINNER
Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)
Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)
Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN MUSICAL O COMMEDIA
Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”) WINNER
James Corden (“The Prom”)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”)
Andy Samberg (“Palm Springs”)
Dev Patel (“Personal History of David Copperfield”)
MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UN MUSICAL O COMMEDIA
Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)
Kate Hudson (“Music”)
Michelle Pfeiffer (“French Exit”)
Rosamund Pike (“I Care A Lot”) WINNER
Anya Taylor-Joy (“Emma”)
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)
Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) WINNER
Jared Leto (“The Little Things”)
Bill Murray (“On the Rocks”)
Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)
MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”
Olivia Colman, “The Father”
Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian” WINNER
Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”
Helena Zengel, “News of the World”
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA
Aaron Sorkin (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”) WINNER
Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”)
Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton (“The Father”)
Jack Fincher (“Mank”)
Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”)
MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA
Alexandre Desplat (“The Midnight Sky”)
Ludwig Göransson (“Tenet”)
James Newton Howard (“News of the World”)
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste (“Soul”) WINNER
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross (“Mank”)
MIGLIOR CANZONE
“IO SÌ (SEEN)” — “The Life Ahead” WINNER
Music by: Diane Warren
Lyrics by: Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi
“SPEAK NOW” — “One Night in Miami”
Music by: Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth
Lyrics by: Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth
“TIGRESS & TWEED” — “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”
Music by: Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq
Lyrics by: Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq
“FIGHT FOR YOU” — “Judas and the Black Messiah”
Music by: H.E.R., Dernst Emile II
Lyrics by: H.E.R., Tiara Thomas
“HEAR MY VOICE” — “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Music by: Daniel Pemberton
Lyrics by: Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite
MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE
“The Croods 2”
“Onward”
“Over the Moon”
“Soul” WINNER
“Wolfwalkers”
MIGLIOR FILM IN LINGUA STRANIERA
“Another Round”
“La Llorona”
“The Life Ahead”
“Minari” WINNER
“Two of Us”
GOLDEN GLOBE – SERIE TV
MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA
“The Mandalorian”
“The Crown” WINNER
“Lovecraft Country”
“Ozark”
“Ratched”
MIGLIOR SERIE MUSICAL O COMMEDIA
“Emily in Paris”
“Ted Lasso”
“The Flight Attendant”
“Schitt’s Creek” WINNER
“The Great”
MIGLIOR MINISERIE O FILM TV
“Normal People”
“The Queen’s Gambit” WINNER
“The Undoing”
“Small Axe”
“Unorthodox”
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
Josh O’Connor, “The Crown” WINNER
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”
Al Pacino, “Hunters”
MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
Emma Corrin, “The Crown” WINNER
Laura Linney, “Ozark”
Sarah Paulson, “Ratched”
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE COMMEDIA O MUSICAL
Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”
Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” WINNER
Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE COMMEDIA O MUSICAL
Lily Collins, “Emily in Paris”
Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
Elle Fanning, “The Great”
Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” WINNER
Jane Levy, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV
Bryan Cranston, “Your Honor”
Jeff Daniels, “The Comey Rule”
Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”
Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”
Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True” WINNER
MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV
Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit” WINNER
Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”
Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing”
Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”
Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Normal People”
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE, MINISERIE O FILM TV
John Boyega, “Small Axe” WINNER
Brendan Gleeson, “The Comey Rule”
Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”
Donald Sutherland, “The Undoing”
MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE, MINISERIE O FILM TV
Gillian Anderson, “The Crown” WINNER
Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”
Julia Garner, “Ozark”
Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”
Cynthia Nixon, “Ratched”
Durante la serata sono state premiate anche due leggende: Jane Fonda e Norman Lear hanno ricevuto rispettivamente il Cecil B. De Mille Award e il Carol Burnett Award:
