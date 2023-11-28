Si sono svolti ieri sera a New York City i Gotham Awards, le cui nomination erano state annunciate prima della fine dello sciopero degli attori, a fine ottobre. In ottica Oscar 2024, questa 33 esima edizione non ha un particolare impatto se non come vetrina per ottenere una certa visibilità: i Gotham Awards sono tradizionalmente dedicati al cinema indipendente (ma da quest’anno il limite dei 35 milioni di dollari di budget è stato cancellato: potevano partecipare quindi anche pellicole come Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, Napoleon, Il colore viola, che però non sono state iscritti. Barbie era stato iscritto e ha ottenuto una nomination).

Past Lives, diretto da Celine Song e distribuito da A24 negli USA (Lucky Red in Italia), ha vinto il premio come miglior film, mentre Lily Gladstone ha vinto il premio come migliore attrice per The Unknown Country e Charles Melton quello come miglior attore non protagonista per May December. Due i premi per Anatomia di una caduta: miglior film internazionale e miglior sceneggiatura. Sul fronte televisivo, Beef ha vinto il premio come miglior serie (con episodi sotto i 40 minuti) e migliore attrice ad Ali Wong. Ricordiamo che gli Emmy sono stati rimandati a gennaio, e quest’anno potranno quindi subire l’influenza della visibilità della stagione dei premi.

GOTHAM AWARDS 2023: TUTTI I VINCITORI

Miglior Film

  • “Passages”
  • “Past Lives”
  • “Reality”
  • “Showing Up”
  • “A Thousand and One”

Migliore interpretazione da protagonista

  • Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, “Origin”
  • Lily Gladstone, “The Unknown Country”
  • Greta Lee, “Past Lives”
  • Franz Rogowski, “Passages”
  • Babetida Sadjo, “Our Father, The Devil”
  • Andrew Scott, “All of Us Strangers”
  • Cailee Spaeny, “Priscilla”
  • Teyana Taylor, “A Thousand and One”
  • Michelle Williams, “Showing Up”
  • Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Migliore interpretazione non da protagonista

  • Juliette Binoche, “The Taste of Things”
  • Penélope Cruz, “Ferrari”
  • Jamie Foxx, “They Cloned Tyrone”
  • Claire Foy, “All of Us Strangers”
  • Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”
  • Glenn Howerton, “BlackBerry”
  • Sandra Hüller, “The Zone of Interest”
  • Rachel McAdams, “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret”
  • Charles Melton, “May December”
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Miglior sceneggiatura

  • “All of Us Strangers,” Andrew Haigh
  • “Anatomy of a Fall,” Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
  • “May December,” Samy Burch
  • “R.M.N.,” Cristian Mungiu
  • “The Zone of Interest,”Jonathan Glazer

Miglior film internazionale

  • “All of Us Strangers”
  • “Anatomy of a Fall”
  • “Poor Things”
  • “Tótem”
  • “The Zone of Interest”

Miglior documentario

  • 20 Days in Mariupol
  • Against the Tide
  • Apolonia, Apolonia 
  • Four Daughters
  • Our Body 

Miglior regista

  • Raven Jackson, All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt (A24)
  • Georgia Oakley, Blue Jean (Magnolia Pictures)
  • Michelle Garza Cervera, Huesera (XYZ Films)
  • Celine Song, Past Lives (A24)
  • A.V. Rockwell, A Thousand and One (Focus Features)

Migliore interpretazione in una nuova serie

  • Jacob Anderson, Anne Rice’s Interview with The Vampire (AMC) 
  • Dominique Fishback, Swarm (Amazon Studios)
  • Jharrel Jerome, I’m A Virgo (Prime Video)
  • Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face (Peacock)
  • Bel Powley, A Small Light (National Geographic)
  • Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
  • Chaske Spencer, The English (Prime Video)
  • Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers ((Prime Video)
  • Ali Wong, Beef (Netflix)
  • Steven Yeun, Beef (Netflix)

Miglior serie con episodi sotto i 40 minuti

  • Beef, Lee Sung Jin, creator; Ravi Nandan, Alli Reich, Jake Schreier, Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, executive producers (Netflix)
  • High School, Clea DuVall, Sara Quin, Tegan Quin, creators; Clea Duvall, Dede Gardner, Laura Kittrell, Jeremy Kleiner, Sara Quin, Tegan Quin, Carina Sposato, executive producers (Amazon Freevee)
  • I’m A Virgo, Boots Riley, creator; Tze Chun, Michael Ellenberg, Marcus Gardley, Carver Karaszewski, Jharrel Jerome, Boots Riley, Rebecca Rivo, Lindsey Springer, executive producers (Prime Video) 
  • Rain Dogs, Cash Carraway, creator; Cash Carraway, Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, executive producers (HBO | Max)
  • Swarm, Donald Glover, Janine Nabers, creators; Ibra Ake, Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Janine Nabers Jamal Olor, Steven Prinz, Michael Schaefer, Fam Udeorji, executive producers (Amazon Studios)

Miglior serie con episodi sopra i 40 minuti

  • Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire
  • Dead Ringers
  • The English
  • The Last of Us
  • A Small Light
  • Telemarketers

