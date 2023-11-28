Si sono svolti ieri sera a New York City i Gotham Awards, le cui nomination erano state annunciate prima della fine dello sciopero degli attori, a fine ottobre. In ottica Oscar 2024, questa 33 esima edizione non ha un particolare impatto se non come vetrina per ottenere una certa visibilità: i Gotham Awards sono tradizionalmente dedicati al cinema indipendente (ma da quest’anno il limite dei 35 milioni di dollari di budget è stato cancellato: potevano partecipare quindi anche pellicole come Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, Napoleon, Il colore viola, che però non sono state iscritti. Barbie era stato iscritto e ha ottenuto una nomination).

Past Lives, diretto da Celine Song e distribuito da A24 negli USA (Lucky Red in Italia), ha vinto il premio come miglior film, mentre Lily Gladstone ha vinto il premio come migliore attrice per The Unknown Country e Charles Melton quello come miglior attore non protagonista per May December. Due i premi per Anatomia di una caduta: miglior film internazionale e miglior sceneggiatura. Sul fronte televisivo, Beef ha vinto il premio come miglior serie (con episodi sotto i 40 minuti) e migliore attrice ad Ali Wong. Ricordiamo che gli Emmy sono stati rimandati a gennaio, e quest’anno potranno quindi subire l’influenza della visibilità della stagione dei premi.

GOTHAM AWARDS 2023: TUTTI I VINCITORI

Miglior Film

“Passages”

“Past Lives”

“Reality”

“Showing Up”

“A Thousand and One”

Migliore interpretazione da protagonista

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, “Origin”

Lily Gladstone, “The Unknown Country”

Greta Lee, “Past Lives”

Franz Rogowski, “Passages”

Babetida Sadjo, “Our Father, The Devil”

Andrew Scott, “All of Us Strangers”

Cailee Spaeny, “Priscilla”

Teyana Taylor, “A Thousand and One”

Michelle Williams, “Showing Up”

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Migliore interpretazione non da protagonista

Juliette Binoche, “The Taste of Things”

Penélope Cruz, “Ferrari”

Jamie Foxx, “They Cloned Tyrone”

Claire Foy, “All of Us Strangers”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Glenn Howerton, “BlackBerry”

Sandra Hüller, “The Zone of Interest”

Rachel McAdams, “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret”

Charles Melton, “May December”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Miglior sceneggiatura

“All of Us Strangers,” Andrew Haigh

“Anatomy of a Fall,” Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

“May December,” Samy Burch

“R.M.N.,” Cristian Mungiu

“The Zone of Interest,”Jonathan Glazer

Miglior film internazionale

“All of Us Strangers”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Poor Things”

“Tótem”

“The Zone of Interest”

Miglior documentario

20 Days in Mariupol

Against the Tide

Apolonia, Apolonia

Four Daughters

Our Body

Miglior regista

Raven Jackson, All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt (A24)

Georgia Oakley, Blue Jean (Magnolia Pictures)

Michelle Garza Cervera, Huesera (XYZ Films)

Celine Song, Past Lives (A24)

A.V. Rockwell, A Thousand and One (Focus Features)

Migliore interpretazione in una nuova serie

Jacob Anderson, Anne Rice’s Interview with The Vampire (AMC)

Dominique Fishback, Swarm (Amazon Studios)

Jharrel Jerome, I’m A Virgo (Prime Video)

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face (Peacock)

Bel Powley, A Small Light (National Geographic)

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

Chaske Spencer, The English (Prime Video)

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers ((Prime Video)

Ali Wong, Beef (Netflix)

Steven Yeun, Beef (Netflix)

Miglior serie con episodi sotto i 40 minuti

Beef, Lee Sung Jin, creator; Ravi Nandan, Alli Reich, Jake Schreier, Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, executive producers (Netflix)

High School, Clea DuVall, Sara Quin, Tegan Quin, creators; Clea Duvall, Dede Gardner, Laura Kittrell, Jeremy Kleiner, Sara Quin, Tegan Quin, Carina Sposato, executive producers (Amazon Freevee)

I’m A Virgo, Boots Riley, creator; Tze Chun, Michael Ellenberg, Marcus Gardley, Carver Karaszewski, Jharrel Jerome, Boots Riley, Rebecca Rivo, Lindsey Springer, executive producers (Prime Video)

Rain Dogs, Cash Carraway, creator; Cash Carraway, Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, executive producers (HBO | Max)

Swarm, Donald Glover, Janine Nabers, creators; Ibra Ake, Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Janine Nabers Jamal Olor, Steven Prinz, Michael Schaefer, Fam Udeorji, executive producers (Amazon Studios)

Miglior serie con episodi sopra i 40 minuti

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire

Dead Ringers

The English

The Last of Us

A Small Light

Telemarketers

Fonte: Gotham Awards

