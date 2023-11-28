Si sono svolti ieri sera a New York City i Gotham Awards, le cui nomination erano state annunciate prima della fine dello sciopero degli attori, a fine ottobre. In ottica Oscar 2024, questa 33 esima edizione non ha un particolare impatto se non come vetrina per ottenere una certa visibilità: i Gotham Awards sono tradizionalmente dedicati al cinema indipendente (ma da quest’anno il limite dei 35 milioni di dollari di budget è stato cancellato: potevano partecipare quindi anche pellicole come Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, Napoleon, Il colore viola, che però non sono state iscritti. Barbie era stato iscritto e ha ottenuto una nomination).
Past Lives, diretto da Celine Song e distribuito da A24 negli USA (Lucky Red in Italia), ha vinto il premio come miglior film, mentre Lily Gladstone ha vinto il premio come migliore attrice per The Unknown Country e Charles Melton quello come miglior attore non protagonista per May December. Due i premi per Anatomia di una caduta: miglior film internazionale e miglior sceneggiatura. Sul fronte televisivo, Beef ha vinto il premio come miglior serie (con episodi sotto i 40 minuti) e migliore attrice ad Ali Wong. Ricordiamo che gli Emmy sono stati rimandati a gennaio, e quest’anno potranno quindi subire l’influenza della visibilità della stagione dei premi.
GOTHAM AWARDS 2023: TUTTI I VINCITORI
Miglior Film
- “Passages”
- “Past Lives”
- “Reality”
- “Showing Up”
- “A Thousand and One”
Migliore interpretazione da protagonista
- Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, “Origin”
- Lily Gladstone, “The Unknown Country”
- Greta Lee, “Past Lives”
- Franz Rogowski, “Passages”
- Babetida Sadjo, “Our Father, The Devil”
- Andrew Scott, “All of Us Strangers”
- Cailee Spaeny, “Priscilla”
- Teyana Taylor, “A Thousand and One”
- Michelle Williams, “Showing Up”
- Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”
Migliore interpretazione non da protagonista
- Juliette Binoche, “The Taste of Things”
- Penélope Cruz, “Ferrari”
- Jamie Foxx, “They Cloned Tyrone”
- Claire Foy, “All of Us Strangers”
- Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”
- Glenn Howerton, “BlackBerry”
- Sandra Hüller, “The Zone of Interest”
- Rachel McAdams, “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret”
- Charles Melton, “May December”
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”
Miglior sceneggiatura
- “All of Us Strangers,” Andrew Haigh
- “Anatomy of a Fall,” Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
- “May December,” Samy Burch
- “R.M.N.,” Cristian Mungiu
- “The Zone of Interest,”Jonathan Glazer
Miglior film internazionale
- “All of Us Strangers”
- “Anatomy of a Fall”
- “Poor Things”
- “Tótem”
- “The Zone of Interest”
Miglior documentario
- 20 Days in Mariupol
- Against the Tide
- Apolonia, Apolonia
- Four Daughters
- Our Body
Miglior regista
- Raven Jackson, All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt (A24)
- Georgia Oakley, Blue Jean (Magnolia Pictures)
- Michelle Garza Cervera, Huesera (XYZ Films)
- Celine Song, Past Lives (A24)
- A.V. Rockwell, A Thousand and One (Focus Features)
Migliore interpretazione in una nuova serie
- Jacob Anderson, Anne Rice’s Interview with The Vampire (AMC)
- Dominique Fishback, Swarm (Amazon Studios)
- Jharrel Jerome, I’m A Virgo (Prime Video)
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face (Peacock)
- Bel Powley, A Small Light (National Geographic)
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
- Chaske Spencer, The English (Prime Video)
- Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers ((Prime Video)
- Ali Wong, Beef (Netflix)
- Steven Yeun, Beef (Netflix)
Miglior serie con episodi sotto i 40 minuti
- Beef, Lee Sung Jin, creator; Ravi Nandan, Alli Reich, Jake Schreier, Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, executive producers (Netflix)
- High School, Clea DuVall, Sara Quin, Tegan Quin, creators; Clea Duvall, Dede Gardner, Laura Kittrell, Jeremy Kleiner, Sara Quin, Tegan Quin, Carina Sposato, executive producers (Amazon Freevee)
- I’m A Virgo, Boots Riley, creator; Tze Chun, Michael Ellenberg, Marcus Gardley, Carver Karaszewski, Jharrel Jerome, Boots Riley, Rebecca Rivo, Lindsey Springer, executive producers (Prime Video)
- Rain Dogs, Cash Carraway, creator; Cash Carraway, Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, executive producers (HBO | Max)
- Swarm, Donald Glover, Janine Nabers, creators; Ibra Ake, Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Janine Nabers Jamal Olor, Steven Prinz, Michael Schaefer, Fam Udeorji, executive producers (Amazon Studios)
Miglior serie con episodi sopra i 40 minuti
- Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire
- Dead Ringers
- The English
- The Last of Us
- A Small Light
- Telemarketers
Fonte: Gotham Awards
È necessario attenersi alla netiquette, alla community infatti si richiede l’automoderazione: non sono ammessi insulti, commenti off topic, flame. Si prega di segnalare i commenti che violano la netiquette, BAD si riserva di intervenire con la cancellazione o il ban definitivo.