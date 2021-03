@NECA_TOYS #tbt ⚡️update⚡️The wait is over Neca Gremlins fans! See it here FIRST! Just a little sneak peek at what’s to come from the Up & coming NECA Gremlins accessory set. The set is packed FULL of awesome Gremlin goods & this little speed racer is only part of it! #gremlins pic.twitter.com/oGCBfDyhn0

— Tj Gremlin Guy (@Tj_Gremlin_Guy) March 11, 2021