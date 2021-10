Nope. #GotGVol3 is neither pulled nor delayed, still scheduled for May 5, 2023. We are scripted & storyboarded, crewed & casted, & READY TO GO in just a little bit here. We’re going to build you guys something beautiful. 🦝🚀🪐💫 https://t.co/sCuQyj5jAA

— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 18, 2021