Neal Adams is gone. He was the reason I drew Batman in every school exercise book. He reinvented the look of comics pages and characters, made me care about comics at the point where I didn’t care any more, and I wish I’d been lucky enough to write a story he drew. #RIPNealAdams pic.twitter.com/VXy9Zv74mL

— Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) April 29, 2022