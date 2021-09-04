Negli Stati Uniti dal 5 ottobre saranno disponibili le edizioni 4K UHD dei primi 5 film della saga horror di Halloween curate da Scream Factory.

Tra i vari contenuti delle edizione ci saranno anche degli extra inediti e mai visti prima, come una scena d’apertura alternativa di Halloween 5 – La vendetta di Michael Myers.

Qua sotto trovate la lista completa di tutti gli extra dei 5 film:

Halloween 4K UHD + Blu-ray Collector’s Edition

DISC 1: 4K Ultra HD

  • Audio: DTS-HD Original Mono, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, Dolby Atmos – English SDH
  • NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative, approved by cinematographer Dean Cundey
  • Audio Commentary with John Carpenter and Jamie Lee Curtis
  • Audio Commentary with Dean Cundey, Tommy Lee Wallace, and Nick Castle

DISC 2: Blu-Ray

  • Audio: DTS-HD Original Mono, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, Dolby Atmos – English SDH
  • NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative, approved by cinematographer Dean Cundey
  • Audio Commentary with John Carpenter and Jamie Lee Curtis
  • Audio Commentary with Dean Cundey, Tommy Lee Wallace, and Nick Castle
  • The Night She Came Home Featurette
  • Halloween Unmasked 2000 featurette
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Trailers from Hell – Adam Rifkin on Halloween
  • TV Spots
  • Radio Spots
  • Additional Scenes shot for the network version
  • NBC Broadcast TV Promo
  • NEW Newspaper Ad Still Gallery by Drive-In Asylum
  • Still Gallery

DISC 3: Blu-Ray

  • Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 5.1 – English SDH
  • Original Blu-Ray Release Color Timing
  • Vintage interview with producer/filmmaker Moustapha Akkad
  • Halloween: The Extended Version (in HD with standard definition inserts)
  • NEW The Broadcast Television Cut (in standard definition 1.33:1)
  • Horror’s Hallowed Grounds – a look at the original film locations
  • Horror’s Hallowed Grounds Bus Tour from the Halloween convention
  • Halloween: A Cut Above the Rest featurette

Halloween II (1981) (Collector’s Edition) (4K UHD)

DISC 1: 4K Ultra HD

  • Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0, 5.1, Dolby Atmos – English SDH
  • NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative, approved by cinematographer Dean Cundey
  • Audio Commentary with director Rick Rosenthal and actor Leo Rossi
  • Audio Commentary with actor/stuntman Dick Warlock

DISC 2: Blu-Ray

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0, 5.1, Dolby Atmos – English SDH

  • NEW 16-bit 4K scan of the original camera negative, approved by cinematographer Dean Cundey
  • Audio Commentary with director Rick Rosenthal and actor Leo Rossi
  • Audio Commentary with actor/stunt Dick Warlock
  • The Nightmare Isn’t Over: The Making of Halloween II
  • Horror’s Hallowed Grounds – a look at the original film locations
  • Deleted Scenes with optional audio commentary by Rick Rosenthal
  • Alternate Ending with optional audio commentary by Rick Rosenthal
  • Teaser Trailer
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • TV Spots
  • Radio Spots
  • TV promo
  • NEW Newspaper Ad Still Gallery by Drive-In Asylum
  • Movie Stills Gallery
  • Posters and Lobby Cards Gallery

DISC 3: DVD

  • Audio: Mono
  • The Television Cut (standard definition 1.33:1)
  • Film Script (DVD Rom)

Halloween III: Season Of The Witch (Collector’s Edition) (4K UHD)

DISC 1: 4K Ultra HD

  • Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, Dolby Atmos – English SDH
  • NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative, approved by cinematographer Dean Cundey
  • Audio Commentary with writer/director Tommy Lee Wallace
  • Audio Commentary with actor Tom Atkins

DISC 2: Blu-Ray

  • Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, Dolby Atmos – English SDH
  • NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative, approved by cinematographer Dean Cundey
  • Audio Commentary with writer/director Tommy Lee Wallace
  • Audio Commentary with actor Tom Atkins
  • NEW Tricks, Treats, and Terror: The Masks of Halloween III – an interview with Justin Mabry of Trick or Treat Studios
  • Stand Alone: The Making of Halloween III: Season of the Witch
  • Horror’s Hallowed Grounds – a look at the original film locations
  • Make-up from Scratch – an Interview with makeup effects artist Tom Burman
  • Teaser Trailer
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • TV Spots and TV promo
  • Radio Spots
  • NEW Newspaper Ad Still Gallery by Drive-In Asylum
  • Movie Stills Gallery
  • Posters and Lobby Cards Gallery

Halloween 4: The Return Of Michael Myers (Collector’s Edition) (4K UHD)

DISC 1: 4K Ultra HD

  • Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0, 5.1, Original DVD 5.1, Dolby Atmos – English SDH
  • NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative
  • Audio Commentary with actors Ellie Cornell and Danielle Harris
  • Audio Commentary with director Dwight H. Little and author Justin Beahm

DISC 2: Blu-Ray

  • Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0, 5.1, Original DVD 5.1, Dolby Atmos– English SDH
  • NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative
  • Audio Commentary with actors Ellie Cornell and Danielle Harris
  • Audio Commentary with director Dwight H. Little and author Justin Beahm
  • The Making of Halloween 4: The Final Cut
  • Back to Basics – The Making of Halloween 4 – a two-part featurette
  • Horror’s Hallowed Grounds – a look at the original film locations
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • TV Spots
  • NEW Newspaper Ad Still Gallery by Drive-In Asylum
  • Still Gallery

Halloween 5: The Revenge Of Michael Myers (Collector’s Edition) (4K UHD)

DISC 1: 4K Ultra HD

  • Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0, 5.1, Dolby Atmos – English SDH
  • NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative
  • Audio Commentary with actor Don Shanks and author Justin Beahm
  • Audio Commentary with director Dominique Othenin-Girard and actors Danielle Harris and Jeffrey Landman

DISC 2: Blu-Ray

  • Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0, 5.1 – English SDH
  • NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative
  • Audio Commentary with actor Don Shanks and author Justin Beahm
  • Audio Commentary with director Dominique Othenin-Girard and actors Danielle Harris and Jeffrey Landman
  • NEW long-lost alternate opening sequence featuring the appearance of Dr. Death
  • NEW extra snippets of gore cut to obtain an R-Rating
  • NEW Of Darkness and Shadows – The Cinematography of Halloween 5 – an interview with cinematographer Robert Draper
  • Inside Halloween 5
  • Dead Man’s Party – The Making of Halloween 5 – a two-part featurette
  • On the Set: Behind the Scenes footage
  • Halloween 5 Original Promo
  • Horror’s Hallowed Grounds: A look at the film’s original locations
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • TV Spots
  • NEW Newspaper Ad Still Gallery by Drive-In Asylum
  • Still Gallery

FONTE: ComicBook.com