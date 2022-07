Henry Cavill a sorpresa al San Diego Comic-Con? Cosa dicono le ultime voci

hearing #HenryCavill is filming #TheWitcher Season 3 in the United Kingdom on Friday so if he is part of the WB panel Saturday morning to talk #Superman it's going to be virtual.

Unless he can really fly.

As a big fan of Henry Cavill as Superman, I'd love for him to return. pic.twitter.com/gZsd8srf1S

— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 20, 2022