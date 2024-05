“Mad Max: Furiosa."

Anya and Chris are great, but what is even more blinding this time are these two.

These two new characters are too cool! The actors who played them are sure to be a breakout hit.

Furiosa's mother, Mary, is played by Charlee Fraser, who was also in "Anyone… pic.twitter.com/H28YSegJhW

— HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) May 25, 2024