… you guys message me every year about “The Flintstones” film so I thought I’d do something special for the 30th anniversary 🦴 🤍 Love you all for loving Miss Stone all this time. #Flintstones30 credit: @UniversalPics pic.twitter.com/Djc3Sypgl4

— Halle Berry (@halleberry) May 26, 2024