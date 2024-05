CB Exclusive: 'THE SIMPSONS' showrunner Matt Selman says making a movie would take about the same amount of work as 30 episodes.

"Movies, however, are not just the same amount of work as just three episodes. They are about the same amount of work as 30 episodes … But a new… pic.twitter.com/UYtRPrBXCO

— Cartoon Base (@TheCartoonBase) May 18, 2024