La figlia oscura – The Lost Daughter ha dominato la 37 esima edizione dei, il premio annuale dedicato al cinema indipendente americano (i film candidabili devono essere prodotti negli Stati Uniti con un budget inferiore ai 22.5 milioni di dollari) votato da oltre 6.000 membri dell’associazione Film Independent. A differenza del solito, quest’anno gli Spirit non sono stati annunciati il weekend prima degli Oscar, ma appena prima dell’apertura delle votazioni finali, che sarà il 17 marzo. L’obiettivo dichiarato è quello di riuscire ad avere una qualche influenza sui membri dell’Academy. Inoltre, la cerimonia è tornata in presenza per la prima volta dopo due anni: si è svolta nella classica tenda a lato del molo di Santa Monica, con Megan Mullally e Nick Offerman alla conduzione (che non hanno risparmiato battute su come il cinema indipendente per adulti stia ancora faticando a tornare a registrare incassi decenti al botteghino dopo che la pandemia ha pesantemente colpito il settore).

Sono tre i premi vinti da La figlia oscura – The Lost Daughter: il film di Maggie Gyllenhaal, tratto dal romanzo di Elena Ferrante, presentato al Festiva di Venezia e candidato a tre Oscar: miglior film, miglior regia e miglior sceneggiatura. Dopo il SAG, Troy Kotsur ha vinto lo Spirit come miglior attore non protagonista in I segni del cuore – CODA, e a questo punto l’Oscar è davvero scontato. Ruth Negga ha vinto lo Spirit come migliore attrice non protagonista per Passing (la sua mancata nomination all’Oscar ha destato un certo clamore).

Simon Rex ha vinto come miglior attore per Red Rocket, mentre Taylour Page ha vinto come migliore attrice per Zola. Sul fronte televisivo, Reservation Dogs ha ottenuto due premi. Nessun premio per A Chiara, il film italiano di Jonas Carpignano candidato a tre premi.

Ricordiamo che quest’anno sono stati escludi dagli Spirit film candidati a diversi Oscar come Il potere del cane, Tick Tick… Boom, Belfast, per via del limite nel budget.

INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARDS 2022: TUTTI I VINCITORI

Best Feature

“The Lost Daughter”

“A Chiara” “C’mon C’mon” “The Novice” “Zola”

Best Male Lead

Simon Rex, “Red Rocket”

Clifton Collins Jr., “Jockey” Frankie Faison, “Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain” Michael Greyeyes, “Wild Indian” Udo Kier, “Swan Song”

Best International Film

“Drive My Car”

“Compartment No. 6” “Parallel Mothers” “Pebbles” “Petite Maman” “Prayers for the Stolen”

Best Female Lead

Taylour Paige, “Zola”

Isabelle Fuhrman, “The Novice” Brittany S. Hall, “Test Pattern” Patti Harrison, “Together Together” Kali Reis, “Catch the Fair One”

Best Director

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”

Janicza Bravo, “Zola” Lauren Hadaway, “The Novice” Mike Mills, “C’mon C’mon” Ninja Thyberg, “Pleasure”

Best Cinematography

Passing (Eduard Grau)

“A Chiara” (Tim Curtin) “Blue Bayou” (Matthew Chuang and Ante Cheng) “The Humans” (Lol Crawley) “Zola” (Ari Wegner)

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

Reservation Dogs — Paulina Alexis, Funny Bone, Lane Factor, Devery Jacobs, Zahn McClarnon, Lil Mike, Sarah Podemski and D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai

Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series

Thuso Mbedu, “The Underground Railroad”

Anjana Vasan, “We Are Lady Parts” Jana Schmieding, “Rutherford Falls” Jasmine Cephas Jones, “Blindspotting” Deborah Ayorinde, “THEM: Covenant”

Best Male Performance in a New Scripted Series

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Olly Alexander, “It’s a Sin” Michael Greyeyes, “Rutherford Falls” Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus” Ashley Thomas, “THEM: Covenant”

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

“Black and Missing”

“The Choe Show” “The Lady and The Dale” “Nuclear Family” “Philly D.A.”

Best New Scripted Series

“Reservation Dogs”

“Blindspotting” “It’s a Sin” “The Underground Railroad” “We Are Lady Parts”

Best Supporting Female

Ruth Negga, “Passing”

Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter” Amy Forsyth, “The Novice” Revika Reustle, “Pleasure” Suzanna Son, “Red Rocket”

Best Screenplay

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”

Nikole Beckwith, “Together Together” Janicza Bravo, Jeremy O. Harris, “Zola” Mike Mills, “C’mon C’mon” Todd Stephens, “Swan Song”

Best Editing

“Zola” (Joi McMillon)

“A Chiara” (Affonso Gonçalves) “The Nowhere Inn” (Ali Greer) “The Novice” (Nathan Nugent and Lauren Hadaway) “The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain” (Enrico Natale)

Best First Feature

“7 Days”

“Holler” “Queen of Glory” “Test Pattern” “Wild Indian”

Best First Screenplay

Michael Sarnoski; Story by Vanessa Block, Michael Sarnoski, “Pig”

Lyle Mitchell Corbine, Jr., “Wild Indian ” Matt Fifer; Story by Sheldon D. Brown, “Cicada” Shatara Michelle Ford, “Test Pattern ” Fran Kranz, “Mass”

Best Documentary

“Summer of Soul”

“Ascension” “Flee” “In The Same Breath” “Procession”

John Cassavetes Award (Given to the best feature made for under $500,000)

“Shiva Baby”

“Cryptozoo” “Jockey” “Sweet Thing” “This is Not a War Story”

Best Supporting Male

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Colman Domingo, “Zola” Meeko Gattuso, “Queen of Glory” Will Patton, “Sweet Thing” Chaske Spencer, “Wild Indian”

Producers Award

Lizzie Shapiro

Brad Becker-Parton Pin-Chun Liu

Someone to Watch Award

Alex Camilleri, “Luzzu”

Michael Sarnoski, “Pig” Gillian Wallace Horvat, “I Blame Society”

“The Truer Than Fiction Award”

Jessica Beshir, “Faya Dayi”

Angelo Madsen Minax, “North By Current” Jessica Beshir, “Faya Dayi” Debbie Lum, “Try Harder!”

Fonte: Independent