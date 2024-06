If I get 100 news subs by morning I’ll tell all of you what Marvel movie Peele met on tmrw night. I work for YOU, don’t you get that? I try to treat Marvel with respect but I don’t work for them. No one ALLOWS me to do anything. I have the power BACK. We stupidly gave it away…

— Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) June 4, 2024