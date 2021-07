I watched #JungleCruise today. @TheRock's been saying for two years that it's inspired by Indiana Jones, Romancing the Stone, and African Queen, and that's exactly the way it plays. It's super fun, with lots of heart, and after the first 10 minutes you'll be locked in. More plz. pic.twitter.com/HXczcwOieA

— Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) July 25, 2021