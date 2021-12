Never in my wildest dreams did I ever imagined this could happen. #FennecShand is on the @Lucasfilm_Ltd Christmas Card. 🥺

To be part of this is shaking me to the core!🥰😍Happy 50th, #Lucasfilm Family!!🧡🧡

Art by @artbyabc 🥰 pic.twitter.com/IeBH0yRxgR

— Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) December 16, 2021