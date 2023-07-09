La Sirenetta
di Rob Marshall
24 maggio 2023 al cinema
La versione home video del film Disney live-action de La sirenetta sarà disponibile (negli Stati Uniti) dal 19 settembre.
Per l’occasione possiamo dare una lettura alla ricca lista dei contenuti extra:
Sing Along Version
“Hotter Under The Water” – Discover how director Rob Marshall and his team brought the story of The Little Mermaid to life with this documentary in five chapters:
- “A Tale Of The Bottomless Blue” – Join Rob Marshall on the set of one of the most ambitious and challenging films he’s ever directed.
- “I Know Something’s Starting Right Now” – Join cast members Bailey, McCarthy, and more and learn how they were cast in the film and what it was like to bring director Marshall’s vision to life.
- “Down Where It’s Wetter” – Learn about how the underwater world was created with visual effects, imagination and a lot of talented artists.
- “Explore That Shore Up Above” – From Prince Eric’s castle to the beach, explore the above-the-sea locations and the elaborate production design behind them.
- “Do What The Music Say” – Discover how composer Alan Menken teamed up with Lin- Manuel Miranda to write new songs to accompany the original classics
Song Breakdowns:
- “Wild Unchartered Waters” – Prince Eric, played by Jonah Hauer-King, gets his own song, written by Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Go behind the song, from the writing to the recording, to the filming on a practical ship.
- “Under the Sea” – Get a first-hand look at how professional dancers helped bring director Marshall’s vision to life as they stood in for the various animated sea creatures that sing and dance in this showstopping number.
- “Kiss The Girl” – Float along and get a frog’s-eye view of the beautiful set built to film the live-action version of this classic song.
- “Poor Unfortunate Souls” – Ursula takes viewers on a journey of making her character’s signature song.
Featurettes:
- “The Scuttlebutt On Sidekicks” – Dive in and meet Sebastian, Flounder and Scuttle, who not only have their own song, “The Scuttlebutt,” but also fresh looks as they work hard to make sure Ariel and Eric kiss before Ursula’s deadline.
- “Passing The Dinglehopper” – Ariel met Ariel when Bailey worked with Jodi Benson — the voice of Ariel in the original animated movie — who appears in a cameo in the live-action film.
- Bloopers
In La Sirenetta, uscito nelle sale il 24 maggio, Halle Bailey interpreta Ariel assieme a Jonah Hauer-King (Eric), Jacob Tremblay (Flounders), Daveed Diggs (Sebastian) e Awkwafina (Scuttle), mentre Melissa McCarthy interpreta Ursula e Javier Bardem re Tritone.
Trovate tutte le informazione sul film nella nostra scheda.
