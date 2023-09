PTFO SOURCES: The new Star Wars show about Lando Calrissian — made by Donald Glover and @Steve_G_Lover — is not supposed to be a show.

It's a movie.

👀 Full episode: https://t.co/IQzGDgbQSb pic.twitter.com/byp60HRZ6k

— Pablo Torre Finds Out (@pablofindsout) September 14, 2023