Leonardo DiCaprio omaggiato dalla scienza: una specie di albero battezzata con il suo nome

This tropical tree from the Ebo Forest in Cameroon belongs to the ylang-ylang family.

Scientists chose to name the tree ‘Uvariopsis dicaprio’ in honour of @LeoDiCaprio after he played an important part protecting the Ebo Forest (1/2) pic.twitter.com/w2zpxLiKSq

