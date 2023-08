One Ring to rule them all, One Ring to find them, One Ring to bring them all and in the Darkness bind them.

We are thrilled to hear tale of a new Ring-bearer in possession of the serialized 1:1 The One Ring! This journey is finished, but the adventure with #MTGxLOTR's continues! pic.twitter.com/nlKqJ02Qqk

— Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) June 30, 2023