What child wouldn't cherish the opportunity to cuddle up & drift off to dreamland snuggling inside the warm innards of a disemboweled Tauntaun? The inner-lining with detailed intestines makes this a must-have item for animal abuse aficionados everywhere! #StarWeirdMerchandise 😩 https://t.co/XQjNAsBjLD

— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 11, 2021