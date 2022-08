Megalopolis: anche Shia LaBeouf nel film di Francis Ford Coppola?

This is true, so good scoop by @GFRobot. After taking some time to reflect in the wake of troubling allegations from his ex, FKA Twigs, Shia LaBeouf is in talks to return to acting and star opposite Adam Driver in Francis Ford Coppola's MEGALOPOLIS… https://t.co/Sml7z1ytsg

— Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) August 3, 2022